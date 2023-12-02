Jio and TM Forum Open Mumbai’s First Innovation Hub to Focus on Gen AI

One of the hub's first focus areas is the application of Generative AI and LLM to priority use cases for telcos, including developing an architecture blueprint to simplify responsible use of generative AI for brownfield telecoms technology landscapes, including the related challenges of security, privacy, accuracy, performance and scalability.

  On Friday, Reliance Jio, India's leading telecom company and TM Forum, announced the opening of Mumbai's first innovation hub.
  The innovation hub will focus on generative AI (artificial intelligence), LLM (large language models), and Open Digital Architecture.
  Mumbai was chosen as the first innovation hub because India is the epicenter of global software development talent.

On Friday, Reliance Jio, India's leading telecom company and TM Forum, announced the opening of Mumbai's first innovation hub. The innovation hub will focus on generative AI (artificial intelligence), LLM (large language models), and Open Digital Architecture. According to a release from TM Forum, Mumbai was chosen as the first innovation hub because India is the epicenter of global software development talent.




TM Forum said, "One of the hub’s first focus areas is the application of Generative AI and LLM to priority use cases for telcos, including developing an architecture blueprint to simplify responsible use of generative AI for brownfield telecoms technology landscapes, including the related challenges of security, privacy, accuracy, performance and scalability."

Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, "The TM Forum Innovation Hub is about delivering real-world solutions that will change our industry and there is no better way than to lean on talent from across the industry to solve our existing challenges as well as finding better ways to overcome future obstacles. We are delighted to see the first innovation hub open on our Mumbai campus as I believe Mumbai is the perfect location to foster the innovation needed."

TM Forum innovation hub will also focus on the Open Digital Architecture (ODA). ODA enables cloud-native software to replace traditional OSS and BSS. The innovation hub will get expertise and resources from the founding members including Reliance Jio, Google Cloud, Orange, Telenor, Accenture, Deutsche Telekom, and Vodafone. The staff of the hub will be made from these organisations, who will contribute both physically and virtually to the hub's goals.

Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum, said, "I’m thrilled to see work begin at the first ever TM Forum Innovation Hub here in Navi Mumbai. Our vision is to bring together our industry’s best talent in a neutral, entrepreneurial environment to rapidly deliver breakthrough thinking and answers to the industry’s most pressing challenges."

The pilot phase of the innovation hub is expected to conclude in March 2024. Then, a third pilot project will start as well.

Expert Opinion

