Five Korean Dramas to Watch on OTT Platforms



In recent times, the allure of Korean dramas has gripped the Indian audience, with their compelling storylines becoming a significant preference for many over conventional film viewing. Today, we present a handpicked selection of five must-watch Korean dramas that you can enjoy without spending a dime, all conveniently accessible on OTT platforms for free.

Rich Man

"Rich Man," which premiered in 2018, is a fantastic Korean series. The story revolves around Yu-Chen, the CEO of a successful IT company. You and your family can watch it for free on Rakuten Viki, YouTube.

Queen of Mystery

"Queen of Mystery" is a Korean television series centered around a married woman named Seoul-OK, who aspires to advance her career and become a police officer. This series has also received high praise and is available for free on YouTube, Zee5.

My First Love

"My First Love" is another Korean drama that has captivated the audience. This series about five college kids explores the power of love in a unique way. It is also accessible on YouTube, Netflix.

Sweet Revenge

The cast of "Sweet Revenge" includes Ahn Seo-hyun, Samuel, and Ji Min-hyuk. The storyline is unique, featuring a girl who designs a special application to exact revenge on anyone in the world. You can find this series on Rakuten Viki, YouTube for free.

Boys Over Flowers

"Boys Over Flowers" is a South Korean web series that you can watch in Hindi on YouTube, Rakuten Viki or MX Player. The series narrates the story of a girl who becomes entangled with a group of spoiled lads.

As the Korean drama wave continues to sweep across India, these five picks available for free on various OTT platforms offer an excellent opportunity for enthusiasts to delve into the world of compelling narratives and unique storytelling.