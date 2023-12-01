8 Films Streaming This Week for a Nice OTT Binge



This week saw the release of an interesting slate of films on various OTT platforms, promising an immersive theatrical experience from the comfort of our own homes. The varied choice of films caters to every taste, from riveting thrillers to touching dramas and action-packed adventures. So grab your popcorn, find a comfortable seat, and prepare to embark on an exciting trip as the latest OTT releases unfold before your eyes.

Here is a list of films that will be available for streaming on OTT platforms this week:

Smugglers

Smugglers is a Korean crime drama directed by Ryoo Seung-wan that stars Kin Hye-soo, Yum Jung-ah, Zo In-sung, and others. After losing her work, the protagonist turns to smuggling and befriends the country's kingpin. The essence of the story is how she seizes a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

OTT platform: November 27, 2023

Release date: Amazon Prime Video

Chithha

The protagonist has a soft spot in his heart for his niece, and the affection is mutual. When she goes missing, he embarks on a desperate search for her, and his entire world unravels. What follows is an emotionally intense thriller that asks the audience a profound question: How far would you go for the sake of your child? SU Arun Kumar wrote and directed the film, which stars Siddharth, Anjali Nair, Nimisha Sajayan, and Sahasra Shree.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: November 28, 2023

Martin Luther King

The Telugu film Mandela is a remake of the Tamil film Mandela, which was released in 2021. Martin Luther King perceives Sampoornesh Babu as King, a rural cobbler whose presence is mostly neglected unless when a daily duty must be completed. The protagonist navigates life amid the caste-driven residents of a distant village with no name and a goal to run a footwear store. Puja Kolluru directed the film.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: November 28, 2023

Mission Raniganj

Tinu Suresh Desai directs and Pooja Entertainment produces Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, a Hindi survival thriller film. The film, written by Vipul K Rawal, is inspired by the Raniganj Coalfields collapse in West Bengal in 1989. The lead actors in the film are Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra. The plot revolves around mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who is tasked with rescuing 65 people trapped in a flooded coal mine.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: December 1, 2023

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford reprises his role as Indiana Jones, the famed archaeologist turned treasure hunter, in the fifth installment of the most popular film series of all time. An ex-Nazi is behind the famous Archimedes Dial, a time-traveling relic. Indy, along with his goddaughter, must defend the planet from the nefarious plans of Voller. James Mangold's action adventure stars Pheobe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, and others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: December 1, 2023

Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House

This is an American crime horror documentary that recounts the narrative of Navy veteran Russ McKamey. The crux is how he becomes the maestro of terror, pulling horror fans into his web of traps.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 1 December 1, 2023

The Shepherd

The Shepherd is a British short drama directed by Iain Softley that is based on a 1975 novel of the same name. The plot revolves around a young Royal Air Force pilot who is flying over the North Sea. When he runs out of fuel in flight and experiences a signal outage, his luck takes the wheel. The major actors in the film are Veb Radcliffe and John Travolta.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: December 1, 2023