Top 5 Reality TV Shows to Binge on OTT Platforms



Are you bored or seeking something to pass the time? If you enjoy fashion, Bollywood, and drama, check out these reality TV shows that will keep you riveted to your screens. They have everything, from emotion to cliffhangers. Dive into the enthralling world of reality television, where regular people confront great challenges, display their abilities, and navigate the unpredictable twists and turns of unscripted drama. Whether you like sweet moments, tough competition, or jaw-dropping surprises, these top reality TV shows on OTT promise to keep you entertained for hours.

Here are the top OTT reality TV series.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

This 2020 reality TV drama features the wives of prominent Bollywood stars Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Sohail Khan, and Sameer Soni. Maheep, Bhavna, Seema, and Neelam, the wives, are fashion designers, jewelry designers, and performers who have been best friends for almost two decades. Living the opulent, sophisticated Bollywood life, surrounded by glamour, they show us how being a 'star' is not always what it appears to be. Special appearances by Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and other celebrities.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Kardashians

The Kardashians are back with their antics after the Netflix series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" ended. The latest edition includes all five Kardashian-Jenner siblings and their mother, Kris Jenner, providing an inside look at their luxurious and glamorous lives in California. The show captures sibling clashes, arguments, breakups, and disagreements, revealing how they overcome it all together.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Indian Matchmaking

Starring famed Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia from Mumbai, this show premiered in 2021 and includes three seasons. Watch how people go about finding their life companion in a play filled with emotion, drama, and present realism.

OTT platform: Netflix

Harry and Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, discuss the life-changing circumstances that led to their retirement from royal duties in this docu-style TV series. They also delve into their personal lives before and after marriage, their relationships with other royal members, and what their new existence outside of the UK means to them.

OTT platform: Netflix

Koffee with Karan

The much-anticipated and beloved "Koffee with Karan" is back for a seventh season, featuring well-known B-town celebs. With guests like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, the Deol Brothers, Sara and Ananya, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, and Rohit Shetty, the show promises emotion, drama, gossip, and tea.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Whether you're into Bollywood glamour, family dynamics, matchmaking journeys, royal revelations, or celebrity interviews, there's something for everyone on these OTT platforms.