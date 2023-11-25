Eight New Films Available for Streaming This Weekend in November 2023



This week in November, various new films have become available on different OTT platforms, ready for streaming and providing an immersive binge-watching experience. The diverse selection caters to every taste, offering riveting thrillers, touching dramas, and action-packed adventures. So, grab your popcorn, find a comfortable seat, and get ready to embark on an exciting cinematic journey.

Here are the eight films available on OTT to stream this last weekend in November:

Karumegangal Kalaigindrana

Directed by Thangar Bachan, this Tamil film stars Bharathiraja, Aditi Balan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Yogi Babu in major roles. The film follows two people from different walks of life on a quest to rediscover the lost enchantment of relationships, love, and family.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: November 21, 2023

Chatrapathi - For The People

Directed by VV Vinayaka, "Chatrapathi" is a remake of SS Rajamouli's blockbuster Telugu action film, starring Prabhas. The Hindi adaptation of the critically and commercially successful Telugu version received a mixed reaction from audiences, resulting in Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas' ambitious Bollywood debut failing. Nushrat Bharucha, Sharad Kelkar, Karan Singh Chhabra, Bhagyashree, and others play important characters.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: November 21, 2023

Partner

Directed by Manoj Damodharan, the Tamil sci-fi crime comedy "Partner" stars Aadhi Pinnisetty, Hansika Motwani, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. The plot revolves around two closest friends who steal and pickpocket to make ends meet. However, one of their activities turns tragic when they attempt to rob a scientist, leading to a transformation into a lady.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: November 21, 2023

Pulimada

"Pulimada: The Scent of a Woman" is a Malayalam thriller film directed by AK Sajan, starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Joju George. Set in a tranquil village, the story follows a police officer who is about to get married. However, a shocking revelation turns his world upside down, forcing him to navigate through a village terrorized by a man-eating tiger.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: November 23, 2023

Leo

Directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, "Leo" stars Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Madonna Sebastian. The plot revolves around Parthiban, a baker and café owner who takes a break from his calm family life to assist the forest department in capturing wild animals. When his heroics draw the attention of a drug cartel, his path takes a violent turn. The story unfolds as the protagonist's past is linked to the Andhra Pradesh drug empire.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: November 24, 2023

Chaaver

Directed by Tinu Pappachan, "Chaaver" is a Malayalam political action thriller starring Kunchako Boban, Antony Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, and others. Four political assassins on the run pick up a doctor and inadvertently involve him in a murder they commit. The crux of the story is how the four flee justice as the doctor tries to avoid the scenario.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: November 24, 2023

Elf Me

Directed by Younuts, "Elf Me" is a family adventure comedy starring Anna Foglietta, Federico Ielapi, Claudio Santamaria, and others. The elf, who produces weapons instead of toys, meets an innocent and bashful mountain child. The plot hinges on how the two save Christmas from a nasty capitalist.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: November 24, 2023

Sathiya Sothanai

Directed by Suresh Sangaiah, "Sathiya Sonthanai" is a Tamil drama starring Premgi Amaren, Swayam Siddha, Reshma Pasupuleti, and others. The plot revolves around an ordinary man who comes across the body of a powerful villager. When the protagonist tries to hand over the diamonds discovered on the dead body to the police, they misidentify him as a criminal and arrest him.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: November 24, 2023