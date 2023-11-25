Vodafone Idea Adds a New Rs 23 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has introduced a new prepaid plan for customers. This new plan is actually a data voucher and won't work without an active base prepaid plan. The new plan from Vi costs Rs 23 and is an interesting proposition from the telecom operator. Let's take a look at its benefits.









Vodafone Idea Rs 23 Prepaid Plan

As mentioned, the Rs 23 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea (Vi) is a data voucher. This data voucher comes with 1.2GB of data and is only valid for 1 day. It is an interesting plan because, for Rs 19, Vi offers 1GB of data for 24 hours. Thus, if you are someone who needs 200MB of additional data over 1GB, then instead of the Rs 19 plan, you can go for the Rs 23 plan.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Autopay Service Explained

Vodafone Idea has mentioned that the benefit of this plan will expire at 12 AM. So if there's any unused data, it will be gone. Interestingly, there's also a Rs 24 data prepaid voucher offered by Vi. This plan comes with truly unlimited data, however, only for 1 hour. There's no limit to the amount of data that you can consume with this data voucher for one hour, but after that, the plan will expire.

If you are sure that you are going to use more than 3 to 4GB of data in a given day, you should recharge with the Rs 49 plan from Vi. It comes with 6GB of data and is valid for one day or 24 hours. It is worth noting that Airtel also offers the same plan to its customers.

Read More - Vi Max Family Plans Come with Multiple OTT Benefits

All of these plans are available PAN-India and users can recharge via the Vi app for mobile or through the official website of the telco.