Vodafone Idea Autopay Service Explained

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom company in India, is allowing its mobile subscribers to set up autopay service through the Vi app.
  • The autopay service will enable users to recharge conveniently through the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) system.
  • Reliance Jio, another leading telco also allows its users to use autopay service through the MyJio app.

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom company in India, is allowing its mobile subscribers to set up autopay service through the Vi app. The autopay service will enable users to recharge conveniently through the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) system. Reliance Jio, another leading telco also allows its users to use autopay service through the MyJio app. If you are a prepaid customer, the Vi autopay service will bring you many benefits (mentioned below). Here's how you can set it up.




How to Set Up Vi Autopay?

To set up Vi Autopay, you have to go to the homepage of the Vi app. Then from there, go to the My Account section and tap on 'UPI Autopay for Prepaid'. Then you have to select a number and a preferred recharge pack that will be recharged again and again. After all these requirements, you will have to authorise the transaction via UPI and you will be all set. The feature gives users control over pausing/resuming/stopping the autopay and they can even modify the plan or the UPI ID as per their wish.

Benefits of Vi Autopay

There are many benefits of Vi Autopay. Firstly, with it, you will never have to worry about missing a single payment. Then, it is a quick and seamless setup. In the long-run, it saves you time and effort. There's even flexibility offered, meaning you can always modify the settings for Vi Autopay. But most of all, it will allow you to focus on other important things in your life.

You can set it up for everyone in your family, saving everyone time and effort. It will also ensure that your SIM always stays active and recharges just on time when your previous pack expires.

