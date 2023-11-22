Yettel Hungary Launches Standalone 5G Network for Consumers



Yettel Hungary announced on Monday (November 20, 2023) that it has switched on Standalone 5G (5G SA) network, claiming to be the first operator in Hungary to launch this technology. According to Yettel's press release, as part of the collaboration between Obuda University and Yettel signed in November 2022, researchers and engineers also have access to the advanced 5G network with SIM cards and devices for development and testing purposes.

Network Modernisation

Yettel Hungary noted that its 5G network, currently widespread, operates in Non-Standalone (NSA) mode, relying on 4G networks. However, with 5G SA networks, all mobile connections take place on 5G and only use frequencies designated for 5G. With 5G SA now a reality, users can experience shorter response times, increased download and upload speeds, and the introduction of new digital services.

Yettel announced that it became the first telco to enable the benefits of Standalone 5G for its home and office 5G customers. Additionally, the telco noted that it began its comprehensive network modernisation work in 2021, upgrading not only the antennas serving the network but also the core network. This resulted in a nationwide 4G network capacity increase to 2-3x, paving the way for the construction of the 5G network, which is already available in nearly 700 base stations nationwide, carrying around 10 percent of mobile internet traffic on 5G technology.

Phased Introduction

According to Yettel, its 5G Standalone network, activated in nearly 700 base stations nationwide, is available to selected customers only. Home and office internet subscribers using 5G will be offered 5G SA technology in a phased manner according to schedule until the end of Q1 2024.

During this initial period, Yettel said it would optimise the network performance to ensure a suitable quality of customer experience. The 5G SA access for smartphones is expected to be available later in 2024, although Yettel has not shared the exact date for the same.

"In our country, Yettel has the largest contiguous range, i.e., the largest capacity, in the frequency band required for superfast 5G access, and we want to use this technical opportunity to the advantage of our customers and users with independent 5G," Yettel Hungary said.