Yettel Hungary Launches Standalone 5G Network for Consumers

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Yettel Hungary becomes the first telecom operator in the country to launch Standalone 5G technology, offering customers an enhanced 5G experience with lower latency, higher speeds, and the potential for new digital services.

Highlights

  • Yettel becomes Hungary's first operator to activate Standalone 5G.
  • Comprehensive network modernisation, boosting 4G capacity by 2-3x.
  • Phased rollout of 5G SA for home and office users until Q1 2024.

Follow Us

Yettel Launches Standalone 5G Network in Hungary
Yettel Hungary announced on Monday (November 20, 2023) that it has switched on Standalone 5G (5G SA) network, claiming to be the first operator in Hungary to launch this technology. According to Yettel's press release, as part of the collaboration between Obuda University and Yettel signed in November 2022, researchers and engineers also have access to the advanced 5G network with SIM cards and devices for development and testing purposes.

Also Read: Yettel Hungary to Shut Down 3G Network on November 13




Network Modernisation

Yettel Hungary noted that its 5G network, currently widespread, operates in Non-Standalone (NSA) mode, relying on 4G networks. However, with 5G SA networks, all mobile connections take place on 5G and only use frequencies designated for 5G. With 5G SA now a reality, users can experience shorter response times, increased download and upload speeds, and the introduction of new digital services.

Yettel announced that it became the first telco to enable the benefits of Standalone 5G for its home and office 5G customers. Additionally, the telco noted that it began its comprehensive network modernisation work in 2021, upgrading not only the antennas serving the network but also the core network. This resulted in a nationwide 4G network capacity increase to 2-3x, paving the way for the construction of the 5G network, which is already available in nearly 700 base stations nationwide, carrying around 10 percent of mobile internet traffic on 5G technology.

Also Read: Magyar Telekom and Hungarian Government Renew Commitment to Digital Transformation

Phased Introduction

According to Yettel, its 5G Standalone network, activated in nearly 700 base stations nationwide, is available to selected customers only. Home and office internet subscribers using 5G will be offered 5G SA technology in a phased manner according to schedule until the end of Q1 2024.

During this initial period, Yettel said it would optimise the network performance to ensure a suitable quality of customer experience. The 5G SA access for smartphones is expected to be available later in 2024, although Yettel has not shared the exact date for the same.

Also Read: e& Announces Majority Stake Acquisition in PPF Telecom for CEE Expansion

"In our country, Yettel has the largest contiguous range, i.e., the largest capacity, in the frequency band required for superfast 5G access, and we want to use this technical opportunity to the advantage of our customers and users with independent 5G," Yettel Hungary said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel's 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

bharat khanna :

My wife’s sim randomly stopped working and it was a hastle to get a duplicate sime I would recommend to…

Bharti Airtel Streamlines eSIM Upgrade Process; CEO Urges Users to…

bharat khanna :

More than a year and half this app is broken on IOS for calls

TRAI Fixing DND App Bugs, Should be Done by March

rahul_yadav :

People should be able to choose if they want to use ESIM or not; it shouldn't be forced on them.…

Bharti Airtel Streamlines eSIM Upgrade Process; CEO Urges Users to…

DGupta :

Existing users with working SIMs have no motivation to go get eSIMs as of now. eSIM will become common only…

Bharti Airtel Streamlines eSIM Upgrade Process; CEO Urges Users to…

Faraz :

Well it is Samsung galaxy F34 5G. I was facing 4G fallback during incoming call or when phone on locked…

Jio has Achieved 100% Population Coverage in Kolkata Circle: Mukesh…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments