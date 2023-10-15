Yettel Hungary to Shut Down 3G Network on November 13



Yettel Hungary will shut down its entire 3G network service throughout the country on November 13, 2023. This marks the end of the 3G era in Hungary as the country's last remaining 3G network is discontinued. Yettel Hungary confirmed this development on its website, stating, "We are shutting down our 3G network throughout the country."

Also Read: Magyar Telekom and Hungarian Government Renew Commitment to Digital Transformation









3G Network Sunset

Yettel Hungary said, "We have reached the point where we will be switching off the existing part of our 3G service that operates in the 2100 MHz frequency band. Last year, the telco switched off a portion of its 3G service operating in the 900 MHz band, which mainly impacted rural and sparsely populated areas."

The telco noted that on May 15, 2023, it switched off the 3G network around Lake Balaton and Lake Velence, which also impacted the entire area of Veszprem and Szekesfehervar. This was followed by the disconnection of the 3G network in areas of Western Hungary on September 11.

Also Read: NMHH Awards 32 GHz Spectrum Licences to Major Telcos in Hungary

4G VoLTE-Capable Device and SIM Card

Yettel suggested that its users are required to have at least a 4G VoLTE-capable device and a suitable SIM card in order to use services without any problems after the disconnection of 3G services. Users can easily exchange their old SIM cards for upgraded SIM cards free of charge at Yettel customer service points.

Also Read: Magyar Telekom Expands 5G Coverage to 60 Percent of Hungarian Population

Yettel to Focus on 4G/5G Network

With this transition, Yettel will continue to focus on the 4G/5G network, while the 2G network will remain available for voice services, according to the website.