Yettel Hungary to Shut Down 3G Network on November 13

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Yettel Hungary will shut down its entire 3G network service on November 13, 2023, marking the end of the 3G era in Hungary.

Highlights

  • Users are required to have at least a 4G VoLTE-capable device and a suitable SIM card in order to use services.
  • Yettel will continue to focus on the 4G, 5G network.
  • Yettel 2G network will remain available for voice services.

Follow Us

Yettel Hungary to Shut Down 3G Network on November 13, 2023
Yettel Hungary will shut down its entire 3G network service throughout the country on November 13, 2023. This marks the end of the 3G era in Hungary as the country's last remaining 3G network is discontinued. Yettel Hungary confirmed this development on its website, stating, "We are shutting down our 3G network throughout the country."

Also Read: Magyar Telekom and Hungarian Government Renew Commitment to Digital Transformation




3G Network Sunset

Yettel Hungary said, "We have reached the point where we will be switching off the existing part of our 3G service that operates in the 2100 MHz frequency band. Last year, the telco switched off a portion of its 3G service operating in the 900 MHz band, which mainly impacted rural and sparsely populated areas."

The telco noted that on May 15, 2023, it switched off the 3G network around Lake Balaton and Lake Velence, which also impacted the entire area of Veszprem and Szekesfehervar. This was followed by the disconnection of the 3G network in areas of Western Hungary on September 11.

Also Read: NMHH Awards 32 GHz Spectrum Licences to Major Telcos in Hungary

4G VoLTE-Capable Device and SIM Card

Yettel suggested that its users are required to have at least a 4G VoLTE-capable device and a suitable SIM card in order to use services without any problems after the disconnection of 3G services. Users can easily exchange their old SIM cards for upgraded SIM cards free of charge at Yettel customer service points.

Also Read: Magyar Telekom Expands 5G Coverage to 60 Percent of Hungarian Population

Yettel to Focus on 4G/5G Network

With this transition, Yettel will continue to focus on the 4G/5G network, while the 2G network will remain available for voice services, according to the website.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

DGupta :

You cannot beat physics and economic fundamentals. Network cost per GB is significantly higher for mobile cellular data vs fiber.…

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

DGupta :

TCS behaves like an old school, underpromise and overdeliver culture on the project execution side. Engineering and project management mindset,…

BSNL 4G/5G Networks will be Rolled Out in 18 Months:…

DGupta :

Good news. The deployment rate is about 5,600 sites a month. This means if BSNL has agreed to it circle…

BSNL 4G/5G Networks will be Rolled Out in 18 Months:…

Faraz :

So not even in 2024.. great. Keep waiting. BSNL 4G will launch in 2026 as who would be asking for…

BSNL 4G/5G Networks will be Rolled Out in 18 Months:…

arun_b :

Following is the FUP limit for Jio Airfiber. I think this is not fare.

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments