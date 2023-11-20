Vi Max Family Plans Come with Multiple OTT Benefits

If you are looking for a family postpaid plan, then Vodafone Idea (Vi) has some amazing offers for you. There are multiple Vi Max Family postpaid plans that you can refer to if you want OTT (over-the-top) benefits along with a lot of data and voice calling benefits. Today, we will be talking about three family postpaid plans from Vi that cost Rs 601, Rs 1001, and Rs 1151 per month. These plans come with multiple connections which can be given to family or friends. Let's take a look at their benefits.









Vi Max Rs 601 Plan

With the Rs 601 Vi Max postpaid plan, there will be a total of two connections - one primary and one secondary. The primary connection will get unlimited voice calling, 70GB of data with 200GB data rollover, unlimited data between 12 am to 6 am, and 3000 SMS/month. There will be one free month of Hungama Music, Vi Movies & TV, and Vi Games included. Further, consumers can choose any two from the following OTT benefits - Amazon Prime (6 months), 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, 1 year of SonyLIV, 1-year access to EaseMyTrip, or 1 year of Norton 360 Mobile Security cover.

The second connection gets unlimited voice calling and 40GB of data. In addition, there will be 10GB of extra data to share with the family members.

Vi Max Rs 1001 and Rs 1151 Plan

Vi Max Rs 1001 and Rs 1151 plans are very similar. Both plans come with unlimited voice calling, 140GB of data for the primary connection, and unlimited data between 12 am to 6 am with 200GB data rollover. There's also 3000 SMS/month, 1 month free Hungama Music, Vi Movies & TV, and Vi Games. The customers can again choose any of the two OTT benefits from the following with either of these plans - Amazon Prime (6 months), 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, 1 year of SonyLIV, 1-year access to EaseMyTrip, or 1 year of Norton 360 Mobile Security cover.

The Rs 1001 plan comes with 3 additional connections while the Rs 1151 plan comes with 4 additional connections. The benefit for the additional connections is the same - unlimited voice calling and 40GB of data. The Rs 1001 plan comes with 20GB of bonus data for the family members while the Rs 1151 plan comes with 25GB of bonus data.