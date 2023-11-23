5 Must-Watch Nature Documentaries on OTT



The changing patterns of wildlife in India and around the world are both puzzling and thrilling. Dive into the five must-see wildlife documentaries to learn more about the wonders of flora and fauna in India and around the world. These eye-opening documentaries will undoubtedly make you feel more connected to nature and its fascinating creatures. They also provide information on the influence of human actions on these priceless creatures.

These OTT wildlife films also feature some of the world's most famous national parks and lush green woods, which are home to countless animals.

The Elephant Whisperers

This Oscar-winning Indian documentary depicts Bomman and Bellie, a couple who have dedicated practically their entire lives to the forest. Kartiki Gonsalves' documentary shows how the couple cares for an orphaned elephant named Raghu. The couple's emotional connection to Raghu is brilliantly portrayed, helping viewers understand their sadness when they have to give up Raghu. The film also discusses wildlife conservation and the importance of preserving natural habitats for wild animals.

OTT platform: Netflix

Our Planet

This eye-opening documentary series, which won two Emmys, reveals the impact of climate change on Earth's natural habitat and priceless wildlife. Narrated by David Attenborough and Salma Hayek, this episode shows eight diverse ecosystems on Earth. Aside from climate change, the series emphasizes the threats to flora and fauna as a result of human activity. The series was made in conjunction with the BBC and the WWF.

OTT platform: Netflix

Mystery in Yellowstone

The unexplained phenomena of declining population in Yellowstone National Park send experts on a mission to figure out what's causing it. Directed by Manfred Corrine, this documentary investigates the causes of the 80 percent reduction in wildlife population. In the world's first national park, they uncover groundbreaking discoveries about the relationships between numerous animal groups. Yellowstone National Park in the United States is home to a diverse range of animals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

India’s Jungle Heroes

This Nat-Geo documentary follows a wildlife team and forest environmentalists on a mission to save animals in India. The six-part series shows how they rescue creatures with various maladies, such as hyenas, elephants, monkeys, and tigers. The team is determined to develop a harmonious relationship between India's wildlife and its 1.4 billion-person population by educating them on how they must coexist. The series is part of Nat Geo's Wildlife SOS campaign.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

