Orange Spain Launches New Half-Sized Recycled SIM Cards

Orange Spain has launched new SIM cards made entirely from recycled materials, demonstrating its commitment to environmental sustainability.

Highlights

  • Significant 40 percent reduction in carbon footprint compared to traditional SIMs.
  • Streamlined inventories and improved operational efficiency.
  • Commitment to achieving carbon neutrality in Spain by 2023.

Orange Spain has once again demonstrated its commitment to the environment by announcing the launch of SIM cards made entirely from recycled materials. In a recent blog post, Orange introduced the new Half SIM 5G+ ECO card, replacing the previous Half SIM 5G+ contact cards launched in August 2020.

Also Read: E& Introduces Eco-Friendly Green SIM Cards to Promote Sustainability




Carbon Footprint Reduction

According to Orange Spain, these new SIM cards are made from 100 percent recycled materials, aiming to significantly reduce the carbon footprint associated with traditional plastic cards. In concrete terms, Orange stated that the carbon footprint of the unified Half SIM card is 40 percent lower than that of conventional SIMs (48g CO2e versus 29g CO2e).

Also Read: M1 Singapore Introduces True 5G Eco SIM to Reduce Environmental Impact

Operational Efficiency

Moreover, Orange highlighted that the unified card will streamline inventories and enhance operational efficiency for commercial agents. Distribution of these new cards has commenced through non-face-to-face channels, with availability in Orange stores starting from December.

Customer Connectivity

Orange Spain emphasised that both its 5G+ and 4G cards enable customers to connect to the 5G+ network if they are within coverage and possess a 5G+ compatible device. For users with very old 4G cards, upgrading the SIM is necessary to enjoy the Orange 5G+ (5G SA) Network.

Also Read: Orange Spain Leverages Edge Computing and 5G SA for Fire Prevention System

By introducing this environmentally friendly SIM card, Orange said it takes a significant step towards its sustainability goals, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality in Spain by 2023. In 2022 alone, the company successfully reduced its CO2 emissions by 57 percent compared to the previous year.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

