Scala Data Centers Fuels Expansion With USD 215 Million Green Debenture Offering

Latin American data center provider Scala Data Centers has issued USD 215 million in green debentures to fund the construction of energy-efficient hyperscale data centers in Brazil.

Highlights

  • Scala's new data centers to have an average annual PUE of less than 1.45.
  • Company committed to using 100 percent certified renewable energy for carbon-neutral operation.
  • Success of issuance reflected in attracting USD 560 million from five financial institutions.

Latin American data center provider, Scala Data Centers, has announced a new issuance of green debentures worth USD 215 million. This marks the second-largest issuance in Brazil's data center sector, with the number one spot claimed by Scala itself in a previous offer, underscoring the company's dedication to sustainability and the expansion of efficient digital infrastructure.

Energy-Efficient Data Centers

According to the official statement, the funds from these debentures will be used for the construction of energy-efficient data centres in Brazil, catering to the rising demand for cloud services from hyperscale customers. Scala aims for an average annual Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of less than 1.45, with a commitment to using 100 percent certified renewable energy for a carbon-neutral operation.

Scala Data Centers said, "We will continue to innovate to meet the growing demands of the Hyperscale market through future-proof constructions, which means, those which already consider the increase in densities per rack without interruptions in the production environment. These infrastructures combine flexibility and innovation to accommodate emerging technologies and new workloads yet to come to the region."

Latin American market Projection

The Latin American market, currently valued at USD 5.51 billion, is expected to reach USD 8.81 billion by 2028, aligning perfectly with Scala's growth strategy, said the official release.

VP of Finance at Scala highlighted the success of the issuance, attracting offers of USD 560 million from five financial institutions. Scala's sustainable practices allowed for the issuance of green debentures noted the statement.

Bradesco BBI and UBS BB coordinated the issuance in Brazilian Reais with a swap for US Dollars, protecting against potential exchange rate fluctuations. This follows Scala's first green debenture issuance in December 2022, classified as Brazil's largest and the first in the data center sector.

Headquartered in Brazil, Scala Data Centers, founded by DigitalBridge, has data centres in development or operation in Chile, Brazil, and Mexico.

