Telekom Slovenije Sets Up First Demo Environment for Private Mobile 5G Network

Reported by Srikapardhi

Telekom Slovenije has established Ino.Lab, a demonstration environment for private mobile 5G networks, to empower interested parties to explore the benefits and applications of these networks.

Highlights

  • Ino.Lab facilitates open innovation for private mobile 5G networks.
  • Adaptable communication infrastructure for various industries.
  • Showcase includes smart factories, IIoT, energy management, and more.

Slovenia-based telecommunications company, Telekom Slovenije, has announced the establishment of a demonstration environment for a private mobile 5G network named Ino.Lab on its premises. This initiative allows interested companies and organisations to test the benefits of such networks and actively participate in the open innovation process.

Also Read: A1 Slovenia to Switch off 3G Network and Focus On 5G Expansion




Strategic Planning for 5G

In a statement, the telco expressed, "Ever since its launch in 2020, Telekom Slovenije has been carefully, strategically, and sustainably planning the 5G network in such a way that it will enable private dedicated networks within one physical infrastructure."

Telekom Slovenije said Ino.Lab is dedicated to testing various solutions based on private mobile 5G network technology. Interested stakeholders are encouraged to join the open innovation process or implement different use cases tailored to the specific needs of individual environments.

Private Mobile Networks

"Private mobile networks enable companies in various verticals to adapt their communication infrastructure according to the requirements of their processes and business models. In addition, they enable a high level of connection availability even with a large number of connected devices and communication with high data transfer rates and low delays, crucial for real-time applications such as robotics, logistics, or autonomous vehicles."

"At the same time, private mobile networks provide a high level of security, which is key when processing and using sensitive data and ensuring information security," highlighted Telekom Slovenije.

Also Read: Algar Telecom To Expand 5G Network to 32 Cities in Brazil

Use Cases Showcased in Ino.Lab

In the Ino.Lab demonstration environment, various examples of private mobile network applications are showcased. These include digitisation of production and logistics, operation of the smart factory, advanced remote control of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) machines, real estate and asset management (energy management and control of buildings, smart parking lots, etc.), and an automated process demonstrated from order receipt to goods dispatch.

Additionally, the environment covers IT/OT cybersecurity of private mobile and industrial networks and the potential for monitoring and managing private mobile networks, said Telekom Slovenije.

Collaborative Development with Partners

Telekom Slovenije collaborated on developing these use cases with partners, including the LASIM Laboratory of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Ljubljana and companies such as Iku, Avtenta, Metronik, and Spica. The company remains open to new partnerships.

Emphasising the significance of private mobile networks, Telekom Slovenije noted that they offer a high level of reliability, adaptability, capacity, and security within a limited area, playing a pivotal role in the digitalisation of the economy.

