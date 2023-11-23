Algar Telecom To Expand 5G Network to 32 Cities in Brazil

Reported by Yashika Goel

This expansion will bring high-speed connectivity benefits to both consumers and businesses.

Highlights

  • Algar Telecom 5G network expansion to 32 Cities.
  • 3.5 GHz Band at the forefront of 5G deployment.
  • Algar Telecom claims 20 Times Faster Speeds than 4G on 5G.

Brazil's Algar Telecom announced this week its plans to extend its 5G network to 32 cities across its original area of operation, encompassing the states of Minas Gerais (MG), Mato Grosso do Sul (MS), Goias (GO), and Sao Paulo (SP). The company expects to complete this expansive project by the end of the year, bringing high-speed connectivity benefits to both consumers and businesses.

Also Read: Yettel Hungary Launches Standalone 5G Network for Consumers




First to Offer 5G Services

Algar Telecom, the first operator in the country to offer 5G service in December 2021, initially introduced the technology in three cities: Uberlandia/MG, Uberaba/MG, and Franca/SP. Now, the expansion will include additional locations, with a focus on implementing the 3.5 GHz band, according to a LinkedIn update by the telco.

Network Expansion

This expansion underscores Algar Telecom's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological innovation. By extending 5G coverage, users can expect faster data speeds, lower latency, and improved internet capabilities on their mobile devices. Specifically, Algar Telecom said its 5G network offers 20 times more speed than the 4G network.

Algar Telecom 5G Network

The deployment of 5G in these regions not only offers residents access to cutting-edge mobile technology but also presents new opportunities for businesses. The increased connectivity is poised to spur economic development and enhance the overall quality of life for individuals in these regions of Brazil.

Also Read: Tele2 Latvia Records Significant Growth in 5G Data Consumption

As the first operator to bring 5G to the country, Algar Telecom's latest expansion signifies a milestone in advancing telecommunications infrastructure, setting the stage for a more connected and technologically empowered society in the specified regions.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

