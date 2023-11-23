A1 Launches eSIM Service for Prepaid Users in Bulgaria



A1 Bulgaria has introduced eSIM services for its prepaid customers. The telecom company announced this week that it has become the first telecommunications provider in Bulgaria to launch eSIM services for prepaid customers. However, A1 Bulgaria mentioned that the company has been offering eSIM services for its postpaid customers since 2019.

eSIM Facility

eSIM, or embedded SIM, is a SIM card standard where the card is built into the phone and doesn't require a physical SIM. Customers can simply activate the eSIM on their compatible smart devices by following the steps provided by their service provider.

A1 eSIM Service

A1 Bulgaria stated that inserting a SIM card is replaced by loading an eSIM profile into the mobile device by scanning a QR code. Similar to the traditional SIM card, the eSIM profile stores the information necessary to connect and use the A1 mobile network, making it easy for customers to adopt the technology.

Available for all Prepaid Users

According to A1 Bulgaria, the eSIM service is now available for all A1 Prepaid plan customers on both smartwatches and smartphones, whether as the primary SIM or the secondary SIM card on the smartphone, by enabling the DUAL SIM mode.

Convenience of eSIM

Furthermore, A1 Bulgaria emphasised the convenience offered by the eSIM service for prepaid plans, including for foreigners visiting Bulgaria who use a prepaid card during their stay. This enables them to simultaneously use their primary number and A1's prepaid service on one mobile device.