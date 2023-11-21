Bharti Airtel Streamlines eSIM Upgrade Process; CEO Urges Users to Upgrade to eSIM



Bharti Airtel has recently streamlined the process of upgrading from a physical SIM to an eSIM, as reported by TelecomTalk. This development was also emphasised by Gopal Vittal, the CEO and MD of Bharti Airtel, during the recent earnings call. Now, in an email to customers, Gopal Vittal highlighted the advancements in mobile technology, specifically referring to embedded SIM or e-SIM, stating that it will make things easier and more convenient for Airtel customers.

Also Read: Airtel Simplified eSIM Upgrade Process via Airtel Thanks App









e-SIM Convenience for Airtel Users

Typically, an e-SIM serves as an online extension of your regular physical SIM card, eliminating the need for access to the physical SIM card on your phone. Currently, some smartwatches and newer smartphone models are e-SIM enabled, ensuring seamless connectivity for users.

In his email, Gopal has encouraged Airtel users to upgrade to e-SIM and stay connected, emphasising the features and benefits that customers can experience with eSIM technology.

Also Read: Airtel Sees Minimal Spectrum Spending Over the Next Two Years: CEO

"In these times of digital-first lifestyles, where mobiles, tablets and watches are all interconnected, the e-SIM will provide seamless connectivity for you. For instance, you will be able to go for a morning jog and not carry your phone along since the e-SIM will enable connectivity on your smartwatch while your phone sits by your bedside at home and you enjoy your run," Gopal said.

Security and Multiple Mobile Numbers

Gopal also highlighted that users can use multiple mobile numbers on a single e-SIM if they choose to do so. The process of changing devices with an e-SIM is also very easy, the message read.

"Additionally, in instances of theft, if your device gets stolen, it will be that much harder for criminals to get rid of your e-SIM, since they are unlike the traditional SIMs that could be physically removed from phones. This will also make a lost smartphone easier to track," he said.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Now Covers All Districts of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh West and Uttarakhand

Airtel Thanks App Integration

Furthermore, Gopal emphasised that Airtel has tried to make the transition to an e-SIM as seamless as possible for users through the Airtel Thanks App, available for download on both the Google Play Store and Apple iOS App Stores.

Answering a few questions, the Airtel CEO highlighted that all devices supporting the e-SIM feature are compatible with Airtel e-SIM, and users can convert their physical SIM into an e-SIM through the Airtel Thanks app.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel 5G Plus Covers All Districts in Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Karnataka and Gujarat

The e-SIM will be activated as soon as the e-SIM profile is downloaded and enabled. For more information on Airtel eSIM for smartphones or smartwatches, as well as Airtel eSIM Card FAQs, Airtel customers can visit www.airtel.in/esim.