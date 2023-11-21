Five Must-Watch Korean Sports Dramas on OTT



Korean sports dramas have gained popularity over the years, both in Korea and abroad. These dramas highlight the importance of teamwork, trust, and hard work in achieving success. The characters in these dramas often overcome physical and mental obstacles to reach their goals, inspiring viewers to pursue their aspirations. Typically, these dramas follow the journey of a talented athlete facing numerous challenges both on and off the field as they strive to attain their objectives.

Here are some Korean sports dramas that are a must-see for sports fans available on OTT:

Racket Boys

The main cast of the renowned Korean drama "Racket Boys" includes Kim Sang-kyung, Oh Na-ra, Tang Jun-sang, Choi Hyun-wook, Son Sang-yeon, Lee Jae-in, Kim Kang-hoon, and Lee Ji-won. The central theme of this vibrant coming-of-age K-drama revolves around a retired badminton player hired as a coach for a middle school. He supports and encourages teenage boys and girls while tackling the challenges faced by the school's badminton club. It consists of 16 episodes and can be found on Netflix.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

"Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo" is another highly acclaimed Korean sports drama. This coming-of-age drama follows Kim Bok Joo (played by Lee Sung Kyung), a young weightlifter with dreams of winning gold for her country. Along the way, she develops feelings for her childhood friend and fellow athlete, swimmer Jung Joon Hyung (played by Nam Joo-Hyuk). They navigate the ups and downs of their sporting careers and love life together. The series comprises 16 episodes and is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Run On

"Run On" is a contemporary Korean sports drama that depicts the lives of four young individuals. It narrates the story of Ki Seon-gyeom (played by Im Si-wan), a former sprint athlete, and Oh Mi-joo (played by Shin Se-kyung), an aspiring film translator. They overcome their challenges by helping each other achieve their goals. The drama consists of 16 episodes and is available on Netflix.

Love All Play

The main characters in this K-drama are Park Ju-hyun, Chae Jong-hyeop, Park Ji-hyun, Seo Ji-hye, and Kim Mu-jun. "Love All Play" explores the strong and affectionate relationship between male and female mixed-doubles members of a badminton team against the backdrop of a sports love drama. It consists of 16 episodes and is available on Disney+ Hotstar (in some territories).

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

The drama centers on Min Chae (Choi Myung bin), a teenage girl who discovers and starts reading her mother Na Hee Do's old journals set in the 1990s. Na Hee Do (Kim Tae ri) is an active and dedicated fencer who dedicates a significant amount of time to training. The idealistic and conscientious young man Baek Yi jin (Nam Joo hyuk Korean dramas) seeks to rebuild his family's life after a financial catastrophe. Hailed for its storyline, great performances by the lead cast, and theme, the K-drama consists of 16 episodes and is available on Netflix.

As the global audience continues to embrace the charm of Korean sports dramas, these picks offer a perfect blend of entertainment, inspiration, and a glimpse into the world of athleticism.