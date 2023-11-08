Five Best Series to Binge-Watch on Apple TV+



Apple TV+ has produced some of the most extraordinary high-quality content, spanning gripping dramas, innovative comedies, and thrilling tales. With its ever-expanding library of critically acclaimed original programming, Apple TV+ has become a go-to destination for discerning viewers seeking high-quality entertainment. Here are five of the best series to binge-watch on Apple TV+, guaranteed to keep you hooked from start to finish.

Also Read: KLiKK, Bengali OTT Platform, Now Available on Tata Play Binge









Drops of God (2023)

"Drops of God," a translation of the Japanese manga series, melds wine appreciation with an engrossing plot. It follows a brilliant wine taster on her quest to inherit her late father's legacy by selecting and tasting 13 magnificent wines. Along the way, she encounters challenges, adversaries, and the enigmas of the wine world. The eight-part series is filmed in France, Japan, and Italy.

Lessons in Chemistry (2023)

Brie Larson portrays Elizabeth Zott, a talented scientist, in the 1950s drama miniseries "Lessons in Chemistry." After being denied her dream job due to gender bias, she turns to television to teach chemistry while navigating the societal norms of the era. The series delves into themes of female empowerment, determination, and the pursuit of scientific greatness in a world not yet ready to embrace it.

Also Read: Six New Films to Stream on OTT to Kick Off November

Acapulco (2021- )

"Acapulco," a Spanish-English comedy series, blends humor, nostalgia, and vibrant storytelling. Set in the 1980s, it chronicles the adventures of a young Mexican man (Eugenio Derbez) working as an acrobat in a hotel while secretly aspiring to become a successful entertainer. This series, set against the stunning backdrop of Acapulco, offers a cheerful and amusing journey of dreams, love, and ambition in a picturesque setting.

Bad Sisters (2022- )

The English-Irish black comedy series "Bad Sisters," based on the Flemish series "Clan," explores the complex relationships of a tightly-knit group of sisters who must confront their tumultuous past as a family secret resurfaces. It delves into themes of loyalty, betrayal, and the enduring bonds of sisters as they navigate their intertwined lives through stellar performances and a captivating narrative.

Also Read: 7 Popular Netflix India Films to Watch This Weekend

Silo (2023- )

The sci-fi dystopian series "Silo" is based on Hugh Howey's novel series of the same name. It follows a gifted intelligence officer tasked with dismantling a covert terrorist network. The plot delves deeply into the challenges of espionage, trust, and the blurred boundaries of morality as it unfolds. It's an exploration of the realm of covert operations and the cost of ensuring national security.