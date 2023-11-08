Citymesh Acquires Edpnet from Proximus to Strengthen Market Position

Citymesh announced on Monday that it is strengthening its market position through the acquisition of edpnet from Proximus. The company emphasised that its acquisition of the Belgian telco provider is proof of its commitment to providing high-quality connectivity and represents a natural expansion of its core mission to bring more competition to the Belgian market.

Also Read: Citymesh Expands Into the Netherlands With Acquisition of Aerea Networks









Acquisition of edpnet

"edpnet, known for its role as a telecom challenger, aligns perfectly with the vision of Citymesh. This acquisition accelerates our go-to-market strategy for both fixed and mobile solutions and significantly enriches our service provision," said the Citymesh CEO.

Resolution of Ongoing Investigations

As a result of this acquisition, the Belgian Competition Authority (BCA) has terminated its ongoing investigation into Proximus's acquisition of edpnet last March 2023. The decision follows an agreement between Proximus and Citymesh to resell the activities of edpnet to the latter. The appeal filed by Citymesh against the assignment of edpnet to Proximus, in the context of the ongoing judicial reorganisation, will also come to an end, said Proximus.

Commitment to Seamless Transition

"The agreement between Citymesh and Proximus puts an end to the uncertainty surrounding the future of edpnet. In the coming period, our focus will be on ensuring the operational continuity of edpnet and exploring synergies between our organizations. We are committed to maintaining the unique corporate culture of edpnet and ensuring a smooth transition and uninterrupted service for our customers and staff," said Citymesh in a statement.

Also Read: Proximus Inks Agreement With Digi Belgium and Citymesh for Wholesale Access

edpnet Customer Base

According to Proximus, edpnet has approximately 46,000 fixed internet and 13,500 mobile customers. The headquarters of edpnet will remain in Sint-Niklaas, and the company is welcoming the edpnet team of 60 professionals into the Citymesh Group. Proximus did not disclose any additional details of the transaction.