Jio Launches Rs 866 Plan With Swiggy One Lite Subscription



Reliance Jio has started offering a "food delivery subscription" benefit bundled with its newly launched prepaid plan. As reported by TelecomTalk, Jio has recently introduced prepaid plans that come with OTT benefits, allowing users to use its network for streaming content. Having finished launching prepaid plans bundled with major OTT platforms, Jio has now entered a new segment by introducing the Jio-Swiggy Festive prepaid plan. To be more specific, Jio has launched a plan priced at Rs 866 with 84 days of validity. Let's now take a closer look at the plan benefits in the following story.

Jio 866 Prepaid Plan

The Jio Swiggy One Lite Rs 866 Plan includes 2GB of data per day, with unlimited data at 64 Kbps after exceeding the daily limit. It also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, all with a validity of 84 days. Similar to other Jio plans, the Rs 866 plan provides unlimited 5G data and subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Additionally, for those who enjoy Swiggy's on-demand free delivery benefits across food, grocery and other categories, this plan also comes with a Swiggy One Lite 3-month subscription benefit.

Swiggy One Lite Subscription Benefits

For those unaware, the Swiggy One Lite subscription benefit, valued at Rs 600, includes the following perks: This includes 10 free home deliveries on food orders exceeding Rs 149, 10 free home deliveries on Instamart orders over Rs 199, and the absence of surge fees on both food and Instamart orders. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy up to a 30 percent extra discount on food deliveries from restaurants, on top of their regular offers, as well as a 10 percent discount on Genie deliveries totalling above Rs 60.

Cashback Benefit

Furthermore, as an inaugural festive season offer, users opting for this Swiggy bundled plan will receive a cashback of Rs 50 credited to their MyJio account. Jio claims that this is the first time a Swiggy subscription has been made available to users through a telco-bundled prepaid plan.

Jio initially entered the market by offering minimal plan options for customers to choose from, eliminating any confusion. However, with the frequent launch of new plans bundled with something or the other, it appears that Jio may no longer strictly adhere to its walk-the-talk approach.