Reliance Jio Launches New Yearly Plan Bundled With Prime Video



Reliance Jio is on a spree of launching OTT plans, and it has introduced a new yearly plan with OTT benefits. The OTT telco which offers various plans bundled with Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV Plans, ZEE5 Plans, and ZEE5-SonyLIV Combo plans, has now launched a yearly plan that comes bundled with Prime Video Mobile Edition. Let's take a closer look at the newly introduced Prime Video yearly plan in the following story.

Jio Prime Video Yearly Plan

Jio's new plan, priced at Rs 3,227, offers 2GB of data per day, with unlimited usage at 64 Kbps speeds once the daily limit is exceeded. The plan includes unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day, and is valid for 365 days. Jio's Rs 3,227 yearly plan includes bundled services such as Prime Video Mobile Edition, Jio TV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Additionally, the plan features Unlimited True 5G Data, which can be utilised in areas where 5G network availability is present.

Recent Developments with Jio

Jio has recently been introducing more plans bundled with OTTs, enabling its users to watch a range of OTT content and stay entertained through its network. The telecom company also recently unveiled another cheap phone, the Jio Bharat B1, and reduced the pricing of its JioBook as part of a limited-time deal, as reported by TelecomTalk.