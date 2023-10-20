Must-Watch Programs on Disney Plus Hotstar in October 2023

As the holiday season kicks off in October, both moviegoers and streamers have plenty to anticipate. This month, Disney+ Hotstar continues its content expansion with a mix of Indian and international series and films. Returning favorites and intriguing new releases are on the horizon. If you're curious about what this streaming service has in store, we've compiled a list of must-see programs you shouldn't miss.

Haunted Mansion - October 4, 2023

A teaser trailer that premiered on March 2 gave fans their first glimpse into the eerie world of the 'Haunted Mansion,' sending shivers down their spines. The cast of The Haunted Mansion boasts A-list celebrities from the entertainment industry. LaKeith Stanfield portrays Ben, the supernatural guide, while Tiffany Haddish takes on the role of Harriet, the cerebral figure. The ensemble also includes Danny DeVito as Bruce, the historian, Rosario Dawson as Gabbie, and Owen Mount Wilson as Kent, the priest.

Loki Season 2 - October 6, 2023

Tom Hiddleston's Loki had a highly successful debut season that fans adored. In the upcoming second season, Loki returns to the Time Variance Authority to further explore their role in preserving the stability of the multiverse. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the mischievous God of Mischief, challenging TVA agents to new heights in order to safeguard the multiverse. The new episodes will also see the return of some familiar characters to assist Loki in his new mission. Starting October 6, 2023, the second season will exclusively be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sultan of Delhi - October 13, 2023

Milan Luthria brings forth another captivating mobster story, but this time in the form of a series. The teaser transports us to 1960s Delhi, where Tahir's character is driven by ambition to seize control of the nation's capital. Likely having endured hardships during the partition from Pakistan, he draws strength from his roots across the border and his journey to Delhi. Mouni Roy makes her debut in the world of OTT series with "Sultan of Delhi." She was last seen in the supernatural drama "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva," directed by Ayan Mukerji last year.

Goosebumps - October 13, 2023

A new Disney+ Original series titled 'Goosebumps' made its debut on the platform on October 13. The show is inspired by a novel of the same name. The first five episodes of this ten-part series are part of the platform's annual "Hallowstream" and "Huluween" celebrations.

Disney+ Hotstar's October 2023 releases offer a diverse range of entertainment options, ensuring that viewers will have plenty to enjoy during the holiday season. Whether you're a fan of captivating international series or eagerly awaiting the return of your favourite Indian shows, there's something for everyone to look forward to on Disney+ Hotstar.