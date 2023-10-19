Exciting New Films Coming to OTT Platforms in October



Film enthusiasts, get ready to be entertained as a slew of captivating movies is set to hit OTT platforms this week in October. We've handpicked six outstanding films that promise to provide an array of genres and stories for your viewing pleasure. The films that will be available on OTT platforms this week in October are listed below.

Kandasamys: The Baby

The comedy "Kandasamys: The Baby," helmed by Jayan Moodley, is wonderful. Jailoshini Naidoo, Mishqah Parthiephal, Mariam Bassa, Maeshni Naicker, Madhushan Singh, Koobeshan Naidoo, and Ugan Naidoo are among the actors who appear in the movie. The journey of two Indian families as they work through their differences and come together as a result of their children's growing love is delightfully shown, leading to some sweet moments along the way.

Release Date: 20 October 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Maama Mascheendra

Harshavardhan's film, "Maama Mascheendra," is a captivating one. Stars in the film include Harshavardhan, Ali Reza, Mirnalini Ravi, Eesha Rebba, Rajiv Kanakala, Hari Teja, Ajay, and Mirchi Kiran. It delves deep into Parasuram's life, illustrating his struggle to overcome inhibitions and fears while exhibiting a character-defining transformation.

Release Date: 20 October 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Old Dads

The Bill Burr-directed film, "Old Dads," stars Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem Woodbine, Katie Aselton, Reign Edwards, Rachael Harris, Katrina Bowden, C. Thomas Howell, Natasha Leggero, and Miles Robbins among a brilliant ensemble. The comedy-filled journey of three best friends as they face the difficulties of fatherhood later in life and contend with contemporary parenting styles and post-1987 cultural changes is the focus of the movie.

Release Date: 20 October 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Steven Caple Jr.'s sci-fi action adventure, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Liza Koshy, Cristo Fernández, and Luna Lauren Velez. As a terrifying new menace puts Earth at risk, Optimus Prime and the Autobots are in the greatest danger. They join forces with the formidable Maximals, a strong faction of Transformers, for an epic battle to rescue the world.

Release Date: 20 October 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sayen: Desert Road

Alexander Witt directed the suspenseful Spanish action thriller, "Sayen: Desert Road." Sayen, a wanted man sought after across the country, enters the Atacama Desert in an effort to exact revenge on Actaeon, a multinational company responsible for her family's terrible death and environmental destruction in Chile. She forms ties with newfound allies along the way, as they work together to bring down Acteon and its director, Máximo Torres.

Release Date: 20 October 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Other Zoey

Sara Zandieh is the director of the endearing love story, "The Other Zoey." The movie follows Zoey Miller, a smart computer science student who is uninterested in romance and stars Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey, Archie Renaux, Heather Graham, Andie MacDowell, Patrick Fabian, Jorge López, Amalia Yoo, Mallori Johnson, and Maggie Thurmon. But when Zack, the star football player at the school, experiences amnesia and misidentifies Zoey as his girlfriend, an unexpected romantic adventure is sparked, and her world is given a pleasant turn.

Release Date: 20 October 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Get ready to immerse yourself in this fantastic lineup of films, with something for everyone's tastes. Whether you're into sci-fi, comedy, drama, or action, these movies are sure to provide hours of entertainment as they become available on your favorite OTT platforms.