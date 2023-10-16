Watch These 5 Shows and Movies Like Squid Game Before Season 2 Arrives



As the anticipation for "Squid Game" Season 2 continues to build, we've got an array of exciting web shows and films to keep you entertained. While we eagerly await the return of the South Korean sensation, let's explore some gripping alternatives to binge-watch in the meantime. Netflix dropped a teaser for "Squid Game: The Challenge," an upcoming spinoff of the massively popular "Squid Game." The teaser has left fans buzzing with excitement, as they eagerly await the release to see what this new instalment has in store.

Also Read: Seven New Web Series to Stream on OTT This Weekend









While the clock ticks down to the release of "Squid Game" Season 2, here are five gripping shows and movies to sink your teeth into:

Alice in Borderland (2020- )

The Japanese sci-fi thriller series "Alice in Borderland," directed by Shinsuke Sato, shattered records and became one of the most popular international non-English programs on Netflix. According to the synopsis on the streaming platform, the series is set in a parallel post-apocalyptic Tokyo and revolves around an idle gamer and his two companions who must participate in a number of cruel games to survive.

Where to watch: Netflix

Escape Room (2019)

The psychological horror movie "Escape Room," directed by Adam Robitel, follows six strangers who become trapped in a maze of perilous mystery chambers and must use their cunning to locate clues to survive and escape. Yorick van Wageningen plays the Gamemaster, with Logan Miller, Deborah Ann Woll, Taylor Russell, Tyler Labine, and Jay Ellis portraying the six strangers.

Where to watch: Netflix

Also Read: Nine Most-Anticipated OTT Releases for Your Weekend Binge

3 Percent (2016-2020)

The dystopian thriller series "3%," created by Pedro Aguilera, was picked up by Netflix after being rejected by several Brazilian TV networks and went on to become a massive international success. According to Netflix's synopsis, it follows "a select few who are allowed to join the privileged society after undergoing an intense and competitive process." It is set in a near-future Brazil where the elite (3%) live on an island paradise.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Belko Experiment (2016)

"The Belko Experiment," a horror-thriller directed by Greg McLean, centers on 80 Belko Industries employees in Bogotá, Colombia, who must participate in a lethal game to survive. When they show up for work one day, the office door is locked. An unidentified voice on the business intercom orders them to take part in the game of "kill or get killed" as part of a cruel social experiment.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: Five Popular Korean Dramas You Can Stream on Netflix

Circle (2015)

The sci-fi psychological horror-thriller movie "Circle," written and directed by Aaron Hann and Mario Miscione, is based on the play "12 Angry Men." The movie centers on 50 individuals who, after being held captive, awaken in a pitch-black room. They have to play a game where they get to decide who is deserving of being alive in order to survive and escape.

Where to watch: Netflix