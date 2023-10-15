Seven New Web Series to Stream on OTT This Weekend

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

These series offer a variety of genres, including mystery, comedy, coming-of-age, and crime drama. Here is an overview of each series:

Highlights

  • 4Ever: A group of four teenage musicians team up to find a lost guitar and become a budding boy band in Miami.
  • Half Love Half Arranged: A successful gynaecologist embarks on a journey of self-discovery as she enters the world of modern matchmaking.
  • Mathagam: Part 2: An IPS officer must outsmart a resurgent criminal who threatens the city.

Follow Us

Seven New Web Series to Stream on OTT This Weekend

Seven new web series are streaming on various OTT platforms from a variety of genres, including mystery, comedy, coming-of-age, and crime drama. With such a diverse selection of new series to choose from, there is something for everyone to enjoy on OTT platforms this weekend in October. Get ready for a weekend of binge-worthy television by reading the synopses of these highly anticipated shows.




Also Read: Nine Most-Anticipated OTT Releases for Your Weekend Binge

These web series have recently premiered on OTT platforms in October.

4Ever

The film "4 Ever," directed by Nuno Eduardo Gomes and starring Christopher Velez, Zabdiel De Jess, Richard Camacho, and others, is a standout. The story revolves around the chance meeting of four teenage musicians, Ian, Andy, Dario, and Ciro, in a restaurant. They come together to retrieve a valuable loaned guitar that has gone missing, and in the process, they overcome their initial unfamiliarity to embark on a journey to become a budding boy band in Miami.

Release Date: October 11, 2023
OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Half Love Half Arranged

In "Half Love Half Arranged," starring Maanvi Gagroo and Karan Wahi, the protagonist is Riya Tanwar, a successful contemporary gynecologist with a meticulously organized lifestyle. Unexpected events lead her into the world of modern matchmaking in her quest for Mr. Ideal. The series follows Riya's journey through amusing arranged marriage scenarios, unconventional dates, and a detour from her previously predictable path as she reevaluates her goals.

Release Date: October 12, 2023
OTT Platform: Amazon Mini TV

Also Read: Five Popular Korean Dramas You Can Stream on Netflix

Mathagam: Part 2

A presumed dead criminal resurfaces in "Mathagam: Part 2," directed by Prasath Murugesan and starring Atharvaa Murali, Nikhila Vimal, and others. With a complex agenda that poses a significant threat to the city, Ashwath, an IPS officer, must outsmart this resurgent menace to protect the city, placing him in a high-stakes situation.

Release Date: October 12, 2023
OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Fall Of The House Of Usher

"The Fall of the House of Usher," a compelling television series featuring Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mark Hamill, and others, unravels a complex tale of a disintegrating family dynasty plagued by mysterious and deadly murders among its heirs. It delves into the macabre and the mysterious, drawing inspiration from the literary works of Edgar Allan Poe.

Release Date: October 12, 2023
OTT Platform: Netflix

Also Read: Must-Watch Korean Dramas Streaming on OTT in October

Goosebumps

In "Goosebumps," a group of five high school students, portrayed by Justin Long, Isa Briones, and others, embarks on an unsettling adventure that blends action, adventure, sci-fi, fantasy, and comedy. Their investigation into the mysterious death of Harold Biddle, a young man who tragically died three decades ago, involves unveiling disturbing family secrets that have remained hidden for years.

Release Date: October 13, 2023
OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Shantit Kranti – Season 2

Chetan Dange, Dhananjay Sardeshpande, Abhay Mahajan, and other actors star in "Shantit Kranti," directed by Paula McGlynn and Sarang Sathaye. This season tells a humorous coming-of-age story with three young men in their late 20s as the main characters. They initially plan to go on an adventure to Goa to escape their existential problems, but comedic circumstances lead them to a meditation retreat in Lonavala, prompting unexpected reflection and humor.

Release Date: October 13, 2023
OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Also Read: Top Netflix Comedies for a Hilarious Binge-Watch Experience

Sultan of Delhi

In Milan Luthria's crime drama "Sultan of Delhi," Tahir Raj Bhasin plays Arjun Bhatia, a friend of Jagan Seth, a well-known illicit guns dealer in Delhi, portrayed by Vinay Pathak. With a superb ensemble cast, including Mouni Roy, Anupriya Goenka, Mehreen Pirzada, Harleen Sethi, and others, Arjun embarks on an intense journey as he faces formidable challenges in a brutal power struggle.

Release Date: October 13, 2023
OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

DGupta :

You cannot beat physics and economic fundamentals. Network cost per GB is significantly higher for mobile cellular data vs fiber.…

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

DGupta :

TCS behaves like an old school, underpromise and overdeliver culture on the project execution side. Engineering and project management mindset,…

BSNL 4G/5G Networks will be Rolled Out in 18 Months:…

DGupta :

Good news. The deployment rate is about 5,600 sites a month. This means if BSNL has agreed to it circle…

BSNL 4G/5G Networks will be Rolled Out in 18 Months:…

Faraz :

So not even in 2024.. great. Keep waiting. BSNL 4G will launch in 2026 as who would be asking for…

BSNL 4G/5G Networks will be Rolled Out in 18 Months:…

arun_b :

Following is the FUP limit for Jio Airfiber. I think this is not fare.

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments