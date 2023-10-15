Seven New Web Series to Stream on OTT This Weekend

Seven new web series are streaming on various OTT platforms from a variety of genres, including mystery, comedy, coming-of-age, and crime drama. With such a diverse selection of new series to choose from, there is something for everyone to enjoy on OTT platforms this weekend in October. Get ready for a weekend of binge-worthy television by reading the synopses of these highly anticipated shows.









These web series have recently premiered on OTT platforms in October.

4Ever

The film "4 Ever," directed by Nuno Eduardo Gomes and starring Christopher Velez, Zabdiel De Jess, Richard Camacho, and others, is a standout. The story revolves around the chance meeting of four teenage musicians, Ian, Andy, Dario, and Ciro, in a restaurant. They come together to retrieve a valuable loaned guitar that has gone missing, and in the process, they overcome their initial unfamiliarity to embark on a journey to become a budding boy band in Miami.

Release Date: October 11, 2023

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Half Love Half Arranged

In "Half Love Half Arranged," starring Maanvi Gagroo and Karan Wahi, the protagonist is Riya Tanwar, a successful contemporary gynecologist with a meticulously organized lifestyle. Unexpected events lead her into the world of modern matchmaking in her quest for Mr. Ideal. The series follows Riya's journey through amusing arranged marriage scenarios, unconventional dates, and a detour from her previously predictable path as she reevaluates her goals.

Release Date: October 12, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Mini TV

Mathagam: Part 2

A presumed dead criminal resurfaces in "Mathagam: Part 2," directed by Prasath Murugesan and starring Atharvaa Murali, Nikhila Vimal, and others. With a complex agenda that poses a significant threat to the city, Ashwath, an IPS officer, must outsmart this resurgent menace to protect the city, placing him in a high-stakes situation.

Release Date: October 12, 2023

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Fall Of The House Of Usher

"The Fall of the House of Usher," a compelling television series featuring Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mark Hamill, and others, unravels a complex tale of a disintegrating family dynasty plagued by mysterious and deadly murders among its heirs. It delves into the macabre and the mysterious, drawing inspiration from the literary works of Edgar Allan Poe.

Release Date: October 12, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Goosebumps

In "Goosebumps," a group of five high school students, portrayed by Justin Long, Isa Briones, and others, embarks on an unsettling adventure that blends action, adventure, sci-fi, fantasy, and comedy. Their investigation into the mysterious death of Harold Biddle, a young man who tragically died three decades ago, involves unveiling disturbing family secrets that have remained hidden for years.

Release Date: October 13, 2023

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Shantit Kranti – Season 2

Chetan Dange, Dhananjay Sardeshpande, Abhay Mahajan, and other actors star in "Shantit Kranti," directed by Paula McGlynn and Sarang Sathaye. This season tells a humorous coming-of-age story with three young men in their late 20s as the main characters. They initially plan to go on an adventure to Goa to escape their existential problems, but comedic circumstances lead them to a meditation retreat in Lonavala, prompting unexpected reflection and humor.

Release Date: October 13, 2023

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Sultan of Delhi

In Milan Luthria's crime drama "Sultan of Delhi," Tahir Raj Bhasin plays Arjun Bhatia, a friend of Jagan Seth, a well-known illicit guns dealer in Delhi, portrayed by Vinay Pathak. With a superb ensemble cast, including Mouni Roy, Anupriya Goenka, Mehreen Pirzada, Harleen Sethi, and others, Arjun embarks on an intense journey as he faces formidable challenges in a brutal power struggle.

Release Date: October 13, 2023

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar