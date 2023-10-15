Jio Postpaid Plans Under Rs 500 Come with Unlimited 5G Data

Reliance Jio has a total of five postpaid plans for its Indian customers. These plans range from Rs 299 to Rs 1499. All of these plans come with the unlimited 5G data offer. As per the terms and conditions of the 5G Welcome Offer rolled out by Reliance Jio, any user recharging with a mobile plan that costs Rs 239 or more will be eligible to get the 5G Welcome Offer. If the user is under the 5G coverage of the telco and has a phone that can support 5G SA, he/she will be able to enjoy the 5G Welcome Offer under which the user will get truly unlimited 5G data.









Currently, there are two postpaid plans offered by the country's number one telecom operator that are priced under Rs 500. These plans come for Rs 299 and Rs 399. Let's take a look at their benefits.

Reliance Jio Rs 299 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 299 postpaid plan from Reliance Jio comes with 30GB of monthly data. This is lumpsum data and can be used in either one day or throughout the validity. Each additional GB of data consumed beyond the 30GB mark will cost Rs 10 to the user. But since this plan comes with truly unlimited 5G data offer, if you live under the 5G coverage, you have nothing to worry about.

The plan also offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day to the user. Along with this, the user gets JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud as additional benefits.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 Postpaid Plan

The Rs 399 postpaid plan from Reliance Jio comes with 75GB of data. After the consumption of 75GB, the cost per GB is Rs 10. There are up to 3 additional SIM cards offered with this plan, and for each SIM, the user will have to pay Rs 99 if he/she needs it. This plan also comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Each additional SIM comes with 5GB of data.

As said above, users get truly unlimited 5G data with this plan. There are additional benefits of JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema.