Meaningful 5G Monetisation Still 12 Months Away: Analysts

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

For 5G, the leading money maker for Jio from the consumer segment would be Jio AirFiber. The company has the opportunity to offer bundled services to customers with Jio AirFiber and drive its revenues upwards.

Highlights

  • 5G is still rolling out in India.
  • The country has seen the fastest 5G rollout in the world.
  • To increase adoption, the telcos aren't charging anything extra for 5G currently.

Follow Us

meaningful 5g monetisation still 12 months away

5G is still rolling out in India. The country has seen the fastest 5G rollout in the world. But for now, to increase adoption, the telcos aren't charging anything extra for 5G. Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom company is now near the completion of its 5G capex cycle. Thus, the telco can finally shift its focus to monetising 5G. Jio and Airtel have already launched 5G FWA (fixed-wireless-access) services in select parts of the country. Jio has launched Jio AirFiber in 8 cities while Airtel is moving in a more conservative way with the launch of Airtel Xstream AirFiber in only two cities.




Analysts believe that while Jio will shift focus towards 5G monetisation, meaningful monetisation will only come after 12 months. This also makes sense as currently, users are still upgrading to 5G phones and experiencing it for the first time. On top of that, the telcos have not yet achieved last-mile coverage with 5G.

Read More - Shemaroo Brings Metaverse Experience on JioDive

For 5G, the leading money maker for Jio from the consumer segment would be Jio AirFiber. The company has the opportunity to offer bundled services to customers with Jio AirFiber and drive its revenues upwards. It will be interesting to see how the telcos charge for 5G mobile services apart from 5G FWA.

Read More - Jio Raises $2 Billion Offshore Loan

Jio is offering its 5G FWA service with several plans in two different validities - 6 and 12 months. Airtel, on the other hand, only has one plan available and that too only for 6 months. Jio AirFiber is actually being placed as an alternative solution to fixed-broadband. There are many places in the country, even inside the urban cities, where fiber can't reach. Thus, 5G FWA can potentially resolve this for the consumers and provide them with internet access, which wasn't possible until now inside their homes. Further, the telcos would want to sell their FWA services more as it increases their average revenue per user (ARPU) in the broadband business.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

d5aqoep :

Govt should appoint separate committee and re-calculate it again as per norms. Do it once and for all and fix…

Airtel and Vi Again Ask for Hearing of AGR Dues…

Faraz :

Thanks to netmonster app, it's always on 5G only even during call which used to fall back to 4G in…

5G BTS Deployment in India Surges by Over 60,000

Deepak Gokul das :

Always automobile mode

BSNL Aims to Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue in AP…

Deepak Gokul das :

Always your mobile number network should be automatically mode

5G BTS Deployment in India Surges by Over 60,000

Faraz :

They all have become feku now. They only share aim that they will install this much site, aim for this…

BSNL Aims to Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue in AP…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments