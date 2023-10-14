Tecnotree Completes Digital Transformation Project for MTN South Sudan

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Tecnotree has successfully completed a digital transformation project for MTN South Sudan, upgrading the company's BSS full stack to improve business operations and customer experience.

Highlights

  • MTN South Sudan's growth initiative, Ambition 2025.
  • Upgraded components of the Business Support System.
  • Efficient project completion in just 9 months.

Follow Us

Tecnotree Completes Digital Transformation Project for MTN South Sudan
Tecnotree, a digital platform and services provider for 5G and cloud-native technology, has announced the successful completion of a digital transformation project for MTN South Sudan. The digital transformation will enable MTN South Sudan to run business operations smoothly and utilise newly available functionalities to gain business benefits, while also ensuring business process alignment with day-to-day operations. The digital transformation project is part of MTN's Ambition 2025 initiative, which aims to accelerate the company's growth and development.

Also Read: Emtel Mauritius Officially Launches 5G Mobile Network




Components Upgraded

Tecnotree said the project involved upgrading the MTN South Sudan's Business Support System (BSS) full stack, which includes Digital Customer Lifecycle Manager (DCLM), Digital Order Manager (DOM), Digital Accelerator Platform (DAP), Digital Catalog Manager (DCM), Digital Resource Management (DRM), and Digital Convergent Billing System (DCBS).

Implementation and Market Advantage

Tecnotree said, "We're proud to announce this as another key milestone in our transformation journey with MTN South Sudan which will allow MTN South Sudan to aggressively launch their digital services to their customer as part of their Business Success program. The project delivery was done in the true spirit of collaboration between MTN South Sudan and Tecnotree. This creation of a digitally enabled Consumer BSS platform in just 9 months after the Enterprise BSS Suite went live gives MTN South Sudan an excellent edge in the market."

Also Read: Dialog Axiata Extends Partnership With Netcracker for Enhanced Billing Capabilities

The upgraded BSS infrastructure will enable MTN South Sudan to better serve its customers and grow its business in the years to come.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

DGupta :

You cannot beat physics and economic fundamentals. Network cost per GB is significantly higher for mobile cellular data vs fiber.…

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

DGupta :

TCS behaves like an old school, underpromise and overdeliver culture on the project execution side. Engineering and project management mindset,…

BSNL 4G/5G Networks will be Rolled Out in 18 Months:…

DGupta :

Good news. The deployment rate is about 5,600 sites a month. This means if BSNL has agreed to it circle…

BSNL 4G/5G Networks will be Rolled Out in 18 Months:…

Faraz :

So not even in 2024.. great. Keep waiting. BSNL 4G will launch in 2026 as who would be asking for…

BSNL 4G/5G Networks will be Rolled Out in 18 Months:…

arun_b :

Following is the FUP limit for Jio Airfiber. I think this is not fare.

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments