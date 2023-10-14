Tecnotree Completes Digital Transformation Project for MTN South Sudan



Tecnotree, a digital platform and services provider for 5G and cloud-native technology, has announced the successful completion of a digital transformation project for MTN South Sudan. The digital transformation will enable MTN South Sudan to run business operations smoothly and utilise newly available functionalities to gain business benefits, while also ensuring business process alignment with day-to-day operations. The digital transformation project is part of MTN's Ambition 2025 initiative, which aims to accelerate the company's growth and development.

Components Upgraded

Tecnotree said the project involved upgrading the MTN South Sudan's Business Support System (BSS) full stack, which includes Digital Customer Lifecycle Manager (DCLM), Digital Order Manager (DOM), Digital Accelerator Platform (DAP), Digital Catalog Manager (DCM), Digital Resource Management (DRM), and Digital Convergent Billing System (DCBS).

Implementation and Market Advantage

Tecnotree said, "We're proud to announce this as another key milestone in our transformation journey with MTN South Sudan which will allow MTN South Sudan to aggressively launch their digital services to their customer as part of their Business Success program. The project delivery was done in the true spirit of collaboration between MTN South Sudan and Tecnotree. This creation of a digitally enabled Consumer BSS platform in just 9 months after the Enterprise BSS Suite went live gives MTN South Sudan an excellent edge in the market."

The upgraded BSS infrastructure will enable MTN South Sudan to better serve its customers and grow its business in the years to come.