Explained: Why Telecom Bodies are Pushing for Use of 6 GHz Spectrum Band

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Currently, in India, and in most parts of the world, the 5G that consumers get is offered via the mid-band spectrum. Now mid-band spectrum is anything on the 6 GHz band or below that until 1 GHz. With mid-band, telcos get decent capacity, along with range.

Highlights

  • Telecom industry bodies including COAI and GSMA are pushing for the use of 6 GHz spectrum band for efficient 5G services.
  • COAI says that India needs at least 2 GHz of mid-band spectrum for 5G.
  • The telecom industry isn’t alone after the 6 GHz band.

explained why telecom bodies are pushing for

Telecom industry bodies including COAI and GSMA are pushing for the use of 6 GHz spectrum band for efficient 5G services. COAI says that India needs at least 2 GHz of mid-band spectrum for 5G. But currently, it is not available. However, if the government decides to use the 6 GHz band for 5G, then there’s 1200 MHz of it available which will help the telcos access more mid-band spectrum for 5G.




Let’s understand why telecom bodies think that the 6 GHz band is important for India.

Read More - Meaningful 5G Monetisation Still 12 Months Away: Analysts

Why is 6 GHz Band Important for Telcos to Offer 5G?

Currently, in India, and in most parts of the world, the 5G that consumers get is offered via the mid-band spectrum. Now mid-band spectrum is anything on the 6 GHz band or below that until 1 GHz. With mid-band, telcos get decent capacity, along with range. Thus, it helps keep the costs of services in check.

The Indian telecom operators have mid-band 5G spectrum in the frequency range of 3.3-3.67 GHz. The quantum of mid-band spectrum accessible for the Indian telcos is not enough for them to offer efficient 5G services throughout the country.

Thus the telecom bodies and associations want the Indian government to consider putting up the 6 GHz spectrum for auctions so that the telecom operators can leverage it to offer better 5G services.

Read More - Jio Raises $2 Billion Offshore Loan

What’s the Problem?

The telecom industry isn’t alone after the 6 GHz band. It is also the tech companies that want to use it for Wi-Fi services. The Broadband India Forum (BIF) has been vocal about the notion of delicensing the 6 GHz band so that it can be used for providing Wi-Fi connectivity in rural and backward areas.

The 6 GHz band has become a hot debate in India. Both the tech and telecom companies are after it. Who will the government listen to? Well, that’s a question we don’t have the answer for right now.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

