Nine Most-Anticipated OTT Releases for Your Weekend Binge



OTT platforms, which offer a plethora of entertainment options, are currently brimming with new releases. From sweet romantic comedies to thrilling action-packed films, this weekend promises an array of captivating options for both group sleepovers and solo movie marathons. So, gather your essentials for a binge-watching session - popcorn, soda, and a generous supply of chips - and prepare to embark on a delightful cinematic journey.

Also Read: Five Popular Korean Dramas You Can Stream on Netflix









Here are the latest nine OTT releases that ensure a weekend free from boredom.

Mark Antony

Mark Antony, a sci-fi action drama directed by Adhik Ravichandran, is currently one of the most eagerly anticipated OTT releases. With Vishal, SJ Suryah, Ritu Varma, and Selvaraghavan in key roles, this film boasts an outstanding cast. The story revolves around a mechanic who stumbles upon a peculiar phone that allows its owner to call people from the past.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Prem Kumar

Prem Kumar, a Telugu romantic comedy starring Santosh Sobhan and Rashi Singh, is directed by Abhishek Maharshi. It follows the journey of a young man whose marriage plans are thwarted by misfortune. He eventually carves a niche as a wedding-focused private investigator. What unfolds when he finally meets that special someone?

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: Must-Watch Korean Dramas Streaming on OTT in October

Kasargold

Kasargold, a Malayalam criminal drama featuring Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan, and Siddique in lead roles, is directed by Mridul Nair. The story centers on two gold traffickers who lose their valuable cargo in a car accident and must venture into Kerala's perilous underworld to retrieve it.

OTT platform: Netflix

Phantom

Phantom is a Korean spy action film inspired by Mai Jai's 2007 book "Feng Sheng." Set in 1993 during Japan's occupation of Korea, the movie follows the Japanese hunt for a Korean spy planted by an undercover organization after a failed attack on a military general.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

The Conference

In Patrik Eklund's film "The Conference," a team-building exercise takes a sinister turn as city workers accuse each other of corruption, while a malevolent figure begins killing attendees during a conference. The movie stars Katia Winter, Eva Melander, and Adam Lundgren, and explores a nightmare scenario behind the scenes of an official meeting.

OTT platform: Netflix

Also Read: Four Anime Series to Binge-Watch on Netflix in 2023

The Burial

Directed by Maggie Betts, the legal drama "The Burial" follows attorney Willie E. Gary and his client Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe as they navigate a case based on actual events. The story primarily focuses on their legal battle with the Loewen funeral home, a subject first detailed by Jonathan Harr in a 1999 New Yorker article. The ensemble also includes Bill Camp, Jurnee Smollett, Mamoudou Athie, and Tommy Lee Jones, with Jamie Foxx playing Gary and Tommy Lee Jones playing O'Keefe.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Goosebumps

In "Goosebumps," a film that combines action, adventure, science fiction, fantasy, and comedy, a group of five high school students embarks on a spooky journey, uncovering disturbing family secrets that have been kept hidden for years. They also investigate the mysterious death of Harold Biddle, a young man who tragically died three decades ago.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Also Read: Top Netflix Comedies for a Hilarious Binge-Watch Experience

Shantit Kranti S2

Paula McGlynn and Sarang Sathaye's film "Shantit Kranti," which also stars Chetan Dange, Dhananjay Sardeshpande, Abhay Mahajan, and others, was directed by them. This season tells a humorous coming-of-age story centered around three young men in their late 20s. After deciding to escape their existential problems by heading to Goa, they comically find themselves at a meditation retreat in Lonavala, leading to unexpected self-reflection and laughter.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Sultan of Delhi

In Milan Luthria's crime drama "Sultan of Delhi," Arjun Bhatia (Tahir Raj Bhasin), a friend of Jagan Seth (Vinay Pathak), a well-known illicit guns dealer in Delhi, takes center stage. With a stellar ensemble including Mouni Roy, Anupriya Goenka, Mehreen Pirzada, Harleen Sethi, and others, Arjun presents an intense tale as he battles formidable obstacles in a brutal power struggle.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar