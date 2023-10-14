Dialog Axiata Completes First-Ever Voice Over 5G Trial in Sri Lanka

Dialog Axiata has successfully completed the first-ever trial of Voice over New Radio (VoNR) service on a 5G Standalone trial network in Sri Lanka. This marks the first implementation of Voice over 5G in Sri Lanka, showcasing the technology with Huawei providing the infrastructure for the project.

Highlights

  • Dialog Axiata is the first telecom service provider in Sri Lanka to complete a VoNR trial on a 5G Standalone trial network.
  • The VoNR trial was conducted with Huawei providing the infrastructure.
  • Dialog customers can experience 5G on its trial 5G Network, available across 70 locations throughout the country.

Sri Lankan telecommunications service provider Dialog Axiata has announced the successful completion of the first-ever trial of Voice over New Radio (VoNR) service on a 5G Standalone trial network in Sri Lanka. It's worth noting that Dialog was the first telecom service provider in the South Asian region to demonstrate 5G capabilities in 2018.

Voice over 5G Experience

Dialog Axiata said Voice over 5G is the 5G technology successor to VoLTE on 4G networks, which will soon enable its customers to experience enhanced voice quality, lightning-fast connection speeds with ultra-low latency, and reduced call setup times, facilitating real-time communication instantaneously. Additionally, Dialog has noted that Voice Over 5G seamlessly integrates with 5G networks, providing a unified telecommunications experience to users on its next-generation networks.

First VoNR Implementation in Sri Lanka

According to the official release, this marks the first implementation of Voice over 5G in Sri Lanka, showcasing the technology with Huawei providing the infrastructure for the project. Furthermore, Dialog has stated that its customers can experience 5G on its trial 5G Network, available across 70 locations throughout the country, including Colombo and several key cities.

Other 5G Milestones and Achievements

The announcement follows several other 5G milestones achieved by Dialog Axiata, including enabling 5G for Apple iPhone users for the first time in Sri Lanka, the deployment of the region's first 5G trial network, the first 5G Standalone (5G SA) network trial, and the first standards-based 5G fixed-wireless pilot transmission in December 2018.

Dialog Expands 5G Roaming

In another recent development, Dialog Axiata has announced the expansion of its 5G Roaming network, which now covers over 50 countries through collaboration with 100 partners. This expansion allows Dialog customers with 5G-compatible devices to experience speeds of up to 1 Gbps during international travels.

Dialog has highlighted that it boasts the widest 4G roaming network in South Asia, along with worldwide coverage in over 160 countries through partnerships with over 400 providers. The company also plans to continue expanding its 5G roaming footprint to provide a world-class data roaming experience for its subscribers.

