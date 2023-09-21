Dialog Brings 5G to Apple iPhone Users in Sri Lanka

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Dialog Axiata is the first telco to offer 5G connectivity to Apple iPhone users in Sri Lanka through its 5G Trial Network.

Highlights

  • Dialog Axiata is the first telco in Sri Lanka to offer 5G connectivity to Apple iPhone users.
  • Apple iPhone customers will be able to experience lightning-fast download and upload speeds of up to 1 Gbps on Dialog's 5G Trial Network.
  • Dialog Axiata is offering its Apple iPhone customers 5GB of free monthly data to explore the capabilities of the 5G Trial Network.

Follow Us

dialog brings 5g apple iphone users srilanka
Dialog Axiata announced that it has become the first telco to offer 5G connectivity to Apple iPhone users in Sri Lanka through its 5G Trial Network. Dialog Axiata noted it is the first telecommunications service provider in the South Asian region to demonstrate 5G in 2018.

Also Read: Dialog Axiata Extends Partnership With Netcracker for Enhanced Billing Capabilities




Expansive Network

Dialog Axiata said users with Apple iPhone models 12 and above, running the latest iOS version 17 can now experience 5G Network. Users will be able to experience lightning-fast download and upload speeds of up to 1 Gbps, on Dialog's 5G Trial Network, which covers over 70 locations across the island nation.

Complimentary Data

According to Dialog Axiata, users in Colombo and select cities can now enjoy 5G service. Users can check the complete list of locations available on the website. Dialog said it is offering its Apple iPhone customers 5GB of free monthly data, allowing them to explore the capabilities of the 5G Trial Network.

Also Read: Dialog Becomes the First Operator in South Asia To Trial mmWave 5G

Dialog Axiata 5G Milestones

Dialog stated that this announcement follows a series of 5G achievements in South Asia and Sri Lanka, including the deployment of the region's first 5G trial network, the first 5G Standalone (5G SA) network trial, and the first standards-based 5G fixed-wireless pilot transmission in December 2018, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Dialog said it remains committed to its promise of delivering "The Future Today". Sri Lankan Apple iPhone users can now experience the 5G Network like never before on Dialog Axiata.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

DIMAK :

If you live in the same dimension Delhi NCR, I hope you are aware of pathetic speed of Jio's so…

Verizon Confirms that it is Not Looking to Buy Vodafone…

Amit Madan :

We want some serious player in the market. V! is making 0 efforts to improve network. It is not enabling…

Verizon Confirms that it is Not Looking to Buy Vodafone…

A :

Plans are expensive For 30mbps it should be 299 or 399 max For 100mbps 699 For 200mbps 899 For 300mbps…

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

avinashsuwal :

Jio has become the most amazing network since the launch of 5G network. Vodafone Idea and BSNL are in danger…

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Faraz :

I doubt it would.. 1 ) It needs proper 5G network coverage at your location to work. 2 ). Jio…

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments