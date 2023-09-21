Dialog Brings 5G to Apple iPhone Users in Sri Lanka



Dialog Axiata announced that it has become the first telco to offer 5G connectivity to Apple iPhone users in Sri Lanka through its 5G Trial Network. Dialog Axiata noted it is the first telecommunications service provider in the South Asian region to demonstrate 5G in 2018.

Expansive Network

Dialog Axiata said users with Apple iPhone models 12 and above, running the latest iOS version 17 can now experience 5G Network. Users will be able to experience lightning-fast download and upload speeds of up to 1 Gbps, on Dialog's 5G Trial Network, which covers over 70 locations across the island nation.

Complimentary Data

According to Dialog Axiata, users in Colombo and select cities can now enjoy 5G service. Users can check the complete list of locations available on the website. Dialog said it is offering its Apple iPhone customers 5GB of free monthly data, allowing them to explore the capabilities of the 5G Trial Network.

Dialog Axiata 5G Milestones

Dialog stated that this announcement follows a series of 5G achievements in South Asia and Sri Lanka, including the deployment of the region's first 5G trial network, the first 5G Standalone (5G SA) network trial, and the first standards-based 5G fixed-wireless pilot transmission in December 2018, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Dialog said it remains committed to its promise of delivering "The Future Today". Sri Lankan Apple iPhone users can now experience the 5G Network like never before on Dialog Axiata.