Ericsson and Google Cloud Extend Partnership to Boost Cloud RAN With AI and Automation



Ericsson and Google Cloud have expanded their collaboration to develop an Ericsson Cloud RAN (Radio Access Network) solution on Google Distributed Cloud (GDC). This partnership aims to provide integrated automation and orchestration using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to benefit communication service providers (CSPs).

Ericsson Cloud RAN on Google Distributed Cloud

Ericsson is developing a Cloud RAN solution that runs on Google Distributed Cloud (GDC), utilising the x86-based accelerator stack. GDC is a set of fully managed hardware and software solutions that extends Google Cloud's infrastructure and services to the edge and data centres.

Market Development

Ericsson said the teams have successfully implemented the Ericsson vDU (Virtualized Distributed Unit) and vCU (Virtualized Central Unit) on GDC Edge, and the solution is currently operational in the Ericsson Open Lab in Ottawa, Canada. They have plans for further market development.

Efficient and Secure Infrastructure

Running Ericsson Cloud RAN on GDC Edge aims to create a highly automated and large-scale distributed cloud, ensuring an efficient, reliable, and secure software-centric radio access network infrastructure. The architecture involves secure connections between on-premises hardware and the cloud.

Data Utilisation

CSPs can leverage Google Cloud services like Vertex AI, BigQuery and other cloud services to enhance the usability of the massive data sets generated by Cloud RAN applications. This opens up opportunities for CSPs to control, configure, and optimize their RAN infrastructure.

Infrastructure Agnostic

Ericsson said its Cloud RAN solution is infrastructure-agnostic, allowing CSPs to deploy RAN applications on various infrastructures of their choice. This flexibility enables CSPs to build networks based on open standards and interfaces using multiple vendors.

"Ericsson remains committed to ensuring the adaptability of its Cloud RAN applications on diverse cloud infrastructures, offering operators enhanced flexibility and choice in deploying Cloud RAN as well as supporting the evolving hybrid cloud architectures together with Google Cloud," said Ericsson.

Linux Foundation's Nephio

Ericsson and Google Cloud are working together to enhance the solution through the Linux Foundation open-source project Nephio. Nephio is a Kubernetes-based automation platform for deploying and managing highly distributed workloads, including 5G network functions.

This collaboration aims to offer CSPs a powerful and flexible solution for their network infrastructure needs, with a focus on automation, data utilization, and cloud-native capabilities.