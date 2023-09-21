BSNL Brings New Rs 411 and Rs 788 Prepaid Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced two new prepaid plans for consumers. These two plans are data vouchers. Both are available now for citizens across India. Note that data vouchers don't keep your SIM active. For that, you need a plan voucher. However, if you want data, and that too for the long-term and have a base active prepaid plan, then you can recharge with these two new data vouchers to fulfil your needs. The two new plans that have been introduced cost Rs 411 and Rs 788. Let's quickly go over the benefits of these plans.









BSNL Rs 411 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 411 data voucher from BSNL carries a validity of 90 days. With this plan, users get 2GB of daily data. There's nothing more offered by the plan. The total amount of data that you will get with the plan is 180GB (high-speed). Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 40 Kbps for consumers.

BSNL Rs 788 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 788 data voucher from BSNL has exactly double service validity compared to the Rs 411 plan. With the Rs 788 plan, users get 180 days of service validity. This is more like 6 months. With this plan as well, users get 2GB of daily data. Post the consumption of FUP data, the speed drops to 40 Kbps. Thus, with this plan, users get a total of 360GB of high-speed data. There's nothing more you can get with this plan.

These two new data vouchers were introduced by BSNL in a silent manner. These are good value plans for users who are looking to recharge with data vouchers for the long term. In terms of cost, they are justifiable because of the amount of data as well as the service validity they are carrying. Once BSNL launches its 4G, these plans will become even better value for the customers.