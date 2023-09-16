BSNL Offers the Best Rs 299 Prepaid Plan in India

The Rs 299 plan from BSNL comes with 3GB of daily data. This is the most amount of data any Rs 299 plan in India offers to the customers right now. The private telcos usually offer 2GB of 1.5GB of daily data for the same price.

Prepaid plans offered by the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) are often the most affordable in the industry. This is because BSNL doesn't have 4G or 5G services available for customers right now. But the telco is working to change that in the near future. BSNL is going to use homegrown technology to launch 4G in India. Today, we will be looking at the Rs 299 prepaid plan offered by the state-run telco. Compared to the same offering from the private telcos, the Rs 299 plan from BSNL is the best. This is because it brings the most benefits to consumers. Let's check out the details of the plan below.




BSNL Rs 299 Prepaid Plan Benefits Explained

The Rs 299 plan from BSNL comes with 3GB of daily data. This is the most amount of data any Rs 299 plan in India offers to the customers right now. The private telcos usually offer 2GB of 1.5GB of daily data for the same price. When it comes to validity, this plan carries a service validity of 30 days, which is also more than what you will get from private telecom companies (they offer around 28 days of validity with their Rs 299 plan).

Apart from the data benefits, consumers get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day from BSNL with this plan. There are no other additional benefits bundled with this BSNL plan. While this plan offers way more data than what users get with the private telcos, the users still prefer the services of the private companies. This is because private companies offer faster network services and have a way better method to engage with customers.

BSNL is expected to complete its 4G rollout in India using homegrown tech before the end of 2025. The state-run telecom company can also upgrade its 4G to 5G with a simple software push.

