Gilat to Upgrade Satellite Network for Ethio Telecom



Satellite networking technology, solutions, and services provider, Gilat Satellite Networks, announced this week that it has secured a contract for satellite network modernization with Ethio Telecom in Ethiopia. According to the official statement, the project aims to enhance 4G cellular backhaul capabilities and enterprise communications in remote regions of the country.

Enhance 4G Cellular Backhaul

Under the agreement, Gilat will deploy its SkyEdge II-c technology with hundreds of Capricorn and Gemini Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSATs). Gilat stated that these advanced satellite solutions will be used to enable enhanced satellite-based 4G cellular backhaul capabilities and enterprise communications for remote regions of Ethiopia.

Gilat and Ethio Telecom Collaboration

"As part of our modernization process, we carefully evaluated our options," said Ethio Telecom. "Gilat's technology, with its long history of proven satellite-based cellular backhaul experience, proved to be the right choice to enable reliable and efficient mobile connectivity and enterprise communications to enable a bright future for the people of Ethiopia."

Gilat stated, "We value our long partnership with Ethio Telecom and are happy to be working with them, with the latest in satellite communications technology, to enable the highest levels of connectivity all across the nation."

The contract signifies a significant step forward in improving telecommunications services in Ethiopia towards a new era of connectivity.