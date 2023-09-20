Ericsson Secures Five-Year Funding for 6G Semiconductor Technology Project in Europe

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Ericsson will receive five-year funding from Germany's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action for its EMCT project to develop energy-efficient and sustainable microelectronics and communication technologies for 6G Massive MIMO radios.

Highlights

  • Ericsson to receive five-year funding from Germany for 6G radio microelectronics project
  • EMCT project part of EU's IPCEI-ME/CT initiative, which aims to drive digital and green transformations.
  • Ericsson's project scope is to develop early technology for 6G radio microelectronics.

Follow Us

ericsson five year funding 6g semiconductor technology
Ericsson announced that it is set to receive five-year funding from Germany's Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action for its European Microelectronics and Communication Technologies for 6G (EMCT) project. This project's goal is to drive advancements in semiconductor technology and establish the foundation for energy-efficient and sustainable microelectronics and communication technologies for 6G Massive MIMO radios, in partnership with European companies.

Also Read: Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom Partner to Create a Global Network Platform With APIs




Funding for 6G Advancements

According to the official release, Ericsson Antenna Technology Germany will lead the project's development at the Rosenheim R&D site in Germany. This initiative is part of the European Union's Important Project of Common European Interest on Microelectronics and Communication Technologies (IPCEI-ME/CT) program, which was jointly prepared by 14 EU member states. The program aims to provide up to EUR 8.1 billion in public funding to support research and development projects throughout the microelectronics and communication technology ecosystem.

Ericsson said it is one of 56 companies participating in 68 projects under IPCEI-ME/CT. These projects aim to drive digital and green transformations by developing microelectronics and communication solutions, as well as energy-efficient electronic systems and manufacturing methods.

Also Read: Ericsson Introduces On-Demand 5G Network Slicing for Android Devices

Ericsson's Project Scope

Ericsson's project scope is to extend the current radio microelectronics development by establishing early technology development of 6G radio microelectronics in cooperation with European partners. The focus is on the early technology development of 6G Massive MIMO radios, which will enhance the European semiconductor ecosystem and contribute to the establishment of a complete European value chain in this critical field of European interest.

Ericsson Networks emphasised the importance of energy-efficient communication in upcoming 6G networks, meeting the growing demand for human-to-human, human-to-machine, and machine-to-machine interactions.

Also Read: India Takes a Key Role in Shaping ITU’s 6G Vision Framework

"Ericsson's R&D site in Rosenheim plays an important role in building competencies in microelectronics for Massive MIMO radios and the semiconductor industry in Germany," added Ericsson.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Amit Madan :

We want some serious player in the market. V! is making 0 efforts to improve network. It is not enabling…

Verizon Confirms that it is Not Looking to Buy Vodafone…

A :

Plans are expensive For 30mbps it should be 299 or 399 max For 100mbps 699 For 200mbps 899 For 300mbps…

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

avinashsuwal :

Jio has become the most amazing network since the launch of 5G network. Vodafone Idea and BSNL are in danger…

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Faraz :

I doubt it would.. 1 ) It needs proper 5G network coverage at your location to work. 2 ). Jio…

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Faraz :

How come ? Airtel AirFiber is 118 rupees cheaper than Jio.

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments