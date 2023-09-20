Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom Partner to Create a Network Platform With APIs

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom have launched a commercial partnership to offer communication and network APIs to developers and enterprises. This is a world-first in the commercialisation of network APIs, with a direct interface to Deutsche Telekom's mobile network.

Highlights

  • Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom to offer communication and network APIs to developers and enterprises.
  • This is a world-first in the commercialization of network APIs, with a direct interface to Deutsche Telekom's mobile network.
  • Ericsson is building a global platform to expose advanced 5G capabilities through easy to consume network APIs.

Follow Us

ericsson deutsche telekom global network platform apis
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom (DT) have announced a commercial partnership to offer communication and network APIs to developers and enterprises. According to the statement, this is a world-first in the commercialisation of network APIs, with a direct interface to Deutsche Telekom's mobile network.

Also Read: Ericsson Introduces On-Demand 5G Network Slicing for Android Devices




Ericsson's Global Network Platform Business Strategy

Ericsson said it is building a global platform to expose advanced 5G capabilities - such as Quality on Demand, speed, latency and location - through easy-to-consume network APIs. This will allow developers and enterprises to integrate network features into their applications, which will create new ways for operators to monetize their network investments.

Ericsson has stated that building a global platform to expose advanced 5G capabilities is a key component of its enterprise strategy. Furthermore, the company estimates that operators will realise higher revenue opportunities through the implementation of new use cases relying on network APIs.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom Records 12 Gbps Mobile Data Speeds Using 6 GHz Band

Innovation Through Network

"Through network APIs, developers and enterprises get easy access to the advanced capabilities of the network to develop entirely new use cases. By creating a global platform business, Ericsson is redefining the industry and creating new ways to innovate through the network," stated Ericsson.

Ericsson further said, "For operators, the API business will open up additional revenue possibilities which will further enhance the future network buildout. We are thrilled to support DT as they launch communication offerings to enterprises by providing network APIs to the developer community."

Deutsche Telekom will provide access to Vonage communications APIs, a part of Ericsson, both existing and new network APIs under the brand "MagentaBusiness API." This will give developers and enterprises a single point of access to a wide range of communication and network capabilities.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom Highlights 5G Network Slicing With Mobile Live Broadcasting Product

Deutsche Telekom, comments: "At Deutsche Telekom, we are proud to be among the first network operators to make our network APIs available commercially, together with our valued partner Ericsson."

This commercial launch is a significant milestone in the development of network APIs.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

avinashsuwal :

Jio has become the most amazing network since the launch of 5G network. Vodafone Idea and BSNL are in danger…

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Faraz :

I doubt it would.. 1 ) It needs proper 5G network coverage at your location to work. 2 ). Jio…

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Faraz :

How come ? Airtel AirFiber is 118 rupees cheaper than Jio.

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Deepak Gokul das :

Good luck Jio

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

shivraj roy :

NICE !!!! As mentioned by others ,it is indeed competitive i hope my ISP (airnet broadband) reduces price of their…

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Leave a Reply