Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom Partner to Create a Network Platform With APIs



Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom (DT) have announced a commercial partnership to offer communication and network APIs to developers and enterprises. According to the statement, this is a world-first in the commercialisation of network APIs, with a direct interface to Deutsche Telekom's mobile network.

Also Read: Ericsson Introduces On-Demand 5G Network Slicing for Android Devices









Ericsson's Global Network Platform Business Strategy

Ericsson said it is building a global platform to expose advanced 5G capabilities - such as Quality on Demand, speed, latency and location - through easy-to-consume network APIs. This will allow developers and enterprises to integrate network features into their applications, which will create new ways for operators to monetize their network investments.

Ericsson has stated that building a global platform to expose advanced 5G capabilities is a key component of its enterprise strategy. Furthermore, the company estimates that operators will realise higher revenue opportunities through the implementation of new use cases relying on network APIs.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom Records 12 Gbps Mobile Data Speeds Using 6 GHz Band

Innovation Through Network

"Through network APIs, developers and enterprises get easy access to the advanced capabilities of the network to develop entirely new use cases. By creating a global platform business, Ericsson is redefining the industry and creating new ways to innovate through the network," stated Ericsson.

Ericsson further said, "For operators, the API business will open up additional revenue possibilities which will further enhance the future network buildout. We are thrilled to support DT as they launch communication offerings to enterprises by providing network APIs to the developer community."

Deutsche Telekom will provide access to Vonage communications APIs, a part of Ericsson, both existing and new network APIs under the brand "MagentaBusiness API." This will give developers and enterprises a single point of access to a wide range of communication and network capabilities.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom Highlights 5G Network Slicing With Mobile Live Broadcasting Product

Deutsche Telekom, comments: "At Deutsche Telekom, we are proud to be among the first network operators to make our network APIs available commercially, together with our valued partner Ericsson."

This commercial launch is a significant milestone in the development of network APIs.