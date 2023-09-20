Betacom and UScellular Partner to Deliver Industry-First Private, Public Hybrid 5G Networks

Betacom and UScellular have partnered to launch the industry's first hybrid 5G networks, blending private and public connectivity. Betacom said the private/public hybrid 5G network service allows organisations with multiple sites across numerous locations to maintain connectivity between locations.

Highlights

  • Betacom and UScellular have launched the industry's first hybrid 5G networks, blending private and public connectivity.
  • Hybrid 5G networks offer seamless connectivity and mobility between locations, with enhanced security and control over business data.
  • Reduced vulnerability through decreased cloud reliance.

Private wireless network provider Betacom has teamed up with UScellular to launch the industry's first private/public hybrid 5G networks. The partnership announced on Tuesday promises to propel Industry 4.0 initiatives across the United States, fostering security and control over business data, whether on-site or on the move between facilities.

Benefits of Hybrid 5G Networks for Businesses

Betacom said the private/public hybrid 5G network service allows organisations with multiple sites across numerous locations to maintain connectivity between locations. The company further said, with its Service Level Agreements (SLAs), uptime and performance are guaranteed, thereby enhancing the operational efficiency and productivity of enterprises engaged in modernising their operations.

Seamless Connectivity and Mobility

The statement noted that UScellular's network coverage and access agreements ensure connectivity for users across the United States. A single SIM with profiles for both Betacom's private CBRS networks and the UScellular network allows devices to roam seamlessly across the country. Additionally, UScellular is said to provide data backhaul between sites.

Notably, this partnership prioritizes security and control, utilizing virtual private networks (VPNs) to ensure that all data effectively remains on the customer premises while devices and sensors are in transit between locations. It also provides failover capabilities, utilizing the cellular network in case of CBRS network or local internet service provider outages.

Reduced Cloud Dependency

According to Betacom, the new network architecture for this solution reduces reliance on public clouds for data transfer, thereby enhancing security by minimizing vulnerabilities and the potential for attacks.

"The service we are announcing today recognizes that the wireless world is changing, and that connectivity, in all of its forms, must change with it," said Betacom CEO Johan Bjorklund. "Organizations today need seamless mobility with incredibly high densities of sensors and devices to accelerate their Industry 4.0 initiatives. This new service acknowledges and uniquely meets that need."

The partnership is expected to benefit various industries, from enterprise and retail to government, accelerating digital transformation and modernization initiatives.

