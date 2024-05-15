4ka Expands 5G Network Across Slovakia



Slovak operator 4ka announced that it has started expanding its 5G Network with the launch of services in new locations. At the end of February, 4ka expanded its 4G network coverage, which already covers over 95 percent of Slovakia's population, and now it has started expanding its 5G network, the company recently announced.

Also Read: Slovakian Telco SWAN to Expand 5G, Build Optical Networks With New Investment









4ka's 5G Network Expansion

4ka said its 5G services are now available in 6 new locations, including Bardejov, Malacky, Stupava, Piestany, Zlate Moravce, and Zvolen, using the C-Band (3.4 GHz and 3.7 GHz). The 5G Network, built on the 3.7 GHz band, requires a higher number of transmitters to cover the territory while providing higher speeds of over 600 Mbps.

Coverage Approach

4ka said this year it has changed its 5G Network coverage strategy. In the past, the company focused on large cities with high population density. Now it will focus on small areas in which there is a high concentration of 4ka customers and 5G devices. With this, smaller cities and towns will have 5G coverage, the operator said.

"This year, we managed to significantly improve our mobile network when, at the end of February, we successfully completed the transition from 3G to 4G network, with which we will cover more than 97 percent of the population in the first half of the year. We have now set about expanding the 5G network wherever it makes sense. Gradually, during the year, the 5G network will be added in dozens of new locations throughout Slovakia," says 4ka.

Also Read: Slovakian Telco 4ka Prepares for 3G to 4G Transition Early 2024

Key Cities with 5G Network

With plans to cover more than 10 additional locations by early summer, 4ka says its 5G network is already operational in key cities such as Bratislava, Trnava, Nitra, Levice, Cadca, Ziar nad Hronom, Sered, Stropkov, Topolcany, and in parts of Banska Bystrica.