Ice Expands Physical Presence Beyond Eastern Norway, Plans Ten New Stores Nationwide

Ice is broadening its physical retail presence beyond Eastern Norway, with new stores opening in Stavanger, Sandnes, and Bergen.

Highlights

  • Ice announces expansion of physical retail stores.
  • Focus on providing hands-on experience and customer service.
  • Plans to open ten new stores in addition to existing five.

Lyse's mobile operator, Ice, has announced an expansion of its physical retail stores and will be extending its offline presence with its first Ice shop beyond Eastern Norway. In September, Ice will open its doors in the Kvadrat shopping centre between Stavanger and Sandnes. Later this autumn, a store will open at Lagunen in Bergen, and Ice is looking for suitable premises in other metropolitan areas, the company announced this week.

Ice Norway Acquires Release's Customer Base to Expand Market Reach




Ice's Expansion Beyond Eastern Norway

"Establishing physical stores is a central part of our further growth in the Norwegian market. We grew by a whopping 125,000 customers last year, and the five stores we have contributed very well to the record-high growth. We also see from our measurements that our own stores have the most satisfied customers, so we are very much looking forward to opening more stores throughout Norway. In total, we envisage opening ten new stores in the coming years, in addition to the five we already have," Ice said, commenting on the expansion of physical stores.

Benefits of Physical Stores

"Through physical stores, customers can touch and feel products, get help and guidance, and experience something slightly different than with online shopping. Customers can also reserve goods online and pick them up in-store, and those who have shopped in the online store can come here if they want service or need help with the products they have bought," says the head of Ice's store operations.

Ice Norway Hits 800,000 Private Customers in 2023

Ice Store Presence

The Norwegian operator said it is present at five different locations: Strommen Storsenter, Sandvika Storsenter, Gulskogen Senter, Ski Storsenter, and Storo Storsenter. The establishments at Kvadrat and Lagunen are the first outside the central-eastern region.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

