Ice Norway Acquires Release’s Customer Base to Expand Market Reach

Norwegian telecom company Ice has acquired the customer base of mobile operator Release as Release looks to focus on its core business of selling and repairing used mobile phones and tablets. The acquisition involves the transfer of 10,000 Release customers to Ice.

Highlights

  • Release is discontinuing its mobile operations to focus on selling and repairing used mobile devices.
  • Ice has promised a welcome gift of data packages to offset any subscription fee increases for Release customers.
  • Ice hopes to reach 1 million customers by 2025 and currently has 757,000 mobile customers.

Norwegian telecom company Ice, part of the Lyse group, has announced that it has acquired the private customer base of Release. The deal involves the transfer of 10,000 Release customers to Ice, with customer notifications to be sent out on the day of the announcement. SIM cards will be sent out in June, and porting will commence in weeks 24/25.

Release is Discontinuing the mobile Business to Focus on Hardware

The acquisition comes as Release Group looks to streamline its operations and focus on its core business of selling and repairing used mobile phones and tablets through its subsidiary Teknikmagasinet. Release Group is now discontinuing all operations as a mobile operator and selling the customers to Ice.

Ice said that the acquisition of Release's customer base is a "good opportunity for Ice to grow". The telecom company recently acquired the customer base of Vipps Mobil and hopes to reach 1 million customers by 2025.

Ice's Welcome Gift Package

As part of the acquisition, some Release customers will see a 10-20 NOK increase in their monthly subscription fees. However, Ice has promised a welcome gift of data packages for the months of June and July to offset this cost.

The gift packages come in the form of no monthly fee in June or July and data packages of 1GB, 10GB and 25GB, respectively, depending on which subscription customers have. Ice hopes many will appreciate extra data during the summer months. The telco also said it will ensure the transition is as smooth as possible.

Ice is known for having one of Norway's most stable mobile networks and boasts industry-leading customer service. Ice is expanding its 5G Network nationwide to provide strengthened coverage. The company currently has 757,000 mobile customers and hopes to surpass 800,000 by the end of the year. As the fastest-growing player in Norway, Ice is looking forward to reaching 1,000,000 during 2025.

