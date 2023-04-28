CelcomDigi Extends Free 5G Access to Customers in Malaysia

CelcomDigi, a leading telecommunications company in Malaysia, has announced the extension of its free 5G access for postpaid and prepaid customers until May 31, 2023. The move is part of the company's continued efforts to encourage the adoption of 5G technology in Malaysia.

CelcomDigi 5G Boosters

In addition to the extension, CelcomDigi has also introduced 5G Boosters for Digi Postpaid, Digi Postpaid Family plans, and Digi Prepaid NEXT monthly internet plans in March 2023. This will allow customers to enjoy 5G access with their current internet plans. The free 5G Booster offer will also be extended from April 30, 2023 until May 31, 2023, giving customers more time to experience the benefits of 5G technology.

CelcomDigi 5G Booster Activation

Activating the 5G Booster is a straightforward process and can be done in three simple steps through the MyDigi app. First, customers must be on a current selling Digi Postpaid or Prepaid monthly internet plan. Then, they need to purchase a 5G Booster at no additional cost (RM0) from the MyDigi app. Finally, customers must ensure that the 5G network setting is enabled on their 5G device.

Extension of Free 5G Trial Access for Celcom Postpaid and Prepaid

Meanwhile, the Free 5G Trial Access for Celcom MEGA Postpaid, Xpax Postpaid, and Xpax Prepaid customers will remain accessible until May 31, 2023. This trial will allow customers to experience the benefits of 5G technology and make informed decisions on their data plans.

Overall, the extension of the free 5G access and the introduction of 5G Boosters for current internet plans are positive steps towards encouraging the adoption of 5G technology in Malaysia. The move will allow customers to enjoy faster and more reliable internet speeds while also preparing the country for the future of communication technology.