Acer Swift Go (2023) Launches in India: Features, Specifications, and Price

Acer, the Taiwanese electronics company, has recently launched its latest thin and lightweight laptop in India, the Acer Swift Go (2023). With its impressive specifications and sleek design, the laptop is sure to appeal to tech enthusiasts who value both style and functionality. Let's take a look at its specifications, features and price in India.

Design and Display

The Acer Swift Go (2023) sports a 14-inch OLED display that supports a peak brightness of 400nits. With a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:10, the laptop's display also offers 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The laptop is available in a single Silver colour option and weighs a mere 1.25 kg.

Processor and Storage

The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box and is equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500H processor, 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. It also features a T-Type USB camera that supports recording 1440p (Quad-HD) video at 30fps.

Battery and Cooling System

The Acer Swift Go (2023) comes with a 65Whr battery unit that supports fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It is claimed to offer up to 4 hours of uninterrupted battery life after just a 30-minute charge. The laptop also features a TwinAir cooling system, which is said to improve thermal performance by up to 80 percent.

Connectivity and Other Features

For connectivity, the laptop supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It also features dual USB 3.2 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a USB 3.2 port, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI 1.4 port, and a dedicated SD Card slot. The laptop also has a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Price and Availability

The Acer Swift Go (2023) is priced at Rs 79,990 in India and is available for sale via Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Amazon.