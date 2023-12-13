Slovakian Telco SWAN to Expand 5G, Build Optical Networks With New Investment

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Slovak telecom giant SWAN, operating as 4ka, receives a significant boost with a 50 million euro investment from Marguerite, accelerating its 5G and optical network plans.

Highlights

  • Marguerite injects 50 million euros to support SWAN's telecom infrastructure and market consolidation.
  • SWAN's effective growth and diversification in Slovakia inspire Marguerite's confidence.
  • New investor brings energy and opportunities for SWAN's further development.

Follow Us

Slovakian Telco Swan to Expand 5G, Build Optical Networks With New Investment
Slovak telecommunications operator SWAN, operating under the name 4ka, is gearing up to expedite its 5G and optical network expansion plans, following a substantial investment from the Marguerite fund. In a blog post on Tuesday, SWAN announced that the Luxembourg and Paris-based Marguerite has become a significant minority shareholder, injecting 50 million euros into the company. This infusion is intended to support growth plans, particularly for building its own telecommunications infrastructure and spearheading the next phase of market consolidation in Slovakia.

Also Read: Slovakian Telco 4ka Prepares for 3G to 4G Transition Early 2024

Investment Boost

The move underscores Marguerite's confidence in SWAN's management team, which has been acknowledged for effective growth and customer base diversification in Slovakia amid increasing demand for data connectivity and global digitization trends, as noted by SWAN.

5G and Fiber Optics Expansion

Marguerite expressed, "This strategic investment is a further fulfilment of Marguerite's commitment to support the expansion of telecommunications companies using secure and sustainable technologies such as 5G and fiber optics. We are looking forward to further closer cooperation with the management of SWAN and to the fact that, together with Marguerite's many years of experience in the digital sector, we will not only achieve joint corporate success, but also contribute to further technological progress in the region."

Also Read: O2 Slovakia 5G Network Reaches 69.3 Percent Population Coverage

"The entry of a new investor brings new energy to the life of the entire company. It also means a great opportunity for its further development, not only in the field of technologies such as 5G or optical networks, but also in the next wave of consolidation of the telecommunications market. SWAN has come a long way and contributed significantly to this consolidation by acquiring more than 20 entities over the past two decades. Thanks to the new partnership, we will be able to continue with the established strategy," added SWAN.

Pending Approval

The company highlighted that approval for the transaction from the Slovak Antimonopoly Office is pending.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

But why? It has been proven since forever that Mobile frequencies don’t interfere with Aircraft Radio communications still DGCA acts…

5G in Indian Airports: Telcos Propose a Low Powered Radio,…

Rupesh :

No benefit of these plans or extra validity. Jio already giving 23 days extra and best class services along with…

BSNL Yearly Plan Rs 2,999 Offers Extra Validity: Check Details

pratulk09 :

They are covering cities but have pockets within cities where there is no AirFiber coverage. I made a payment for…

Jio AirFiber Now Present in 500+ Cities and 25 States

shivraj roy :

Just like MINT mobile ,Orange etc in the USA? You mean we need more telecos which tie up with existing…

Telecom Sector of India to Get More Reforms: Report

Saket :

that name is none other than TATA GROUP

BSNL Subscriber Base Over the Last Decade

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments