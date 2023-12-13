Slovakian Telco Swan to Expand 5G, Build Optical Networks With New Investment



Slovak telecommunications operator SWAN, operating under the name 4ka, is gearing up to expedite its 5G and optical network expansion plans, following a substantial investment from the Marguerite fund. In a blog post on Tuesday, SWAN announced that the Luxembourg and Paris-based Marguerite has become a significant minority shareholder, injecting 50 million euros into the company. This infusion is intended to support growth plans, particularly for building its own telecommunications infrastructure and spearheading the next phase of market consolidation in Slovakia.

Also Read: Slovakian Telco 4ka Prepares for 3G to 4G Transition Early 2024

Investment Boost

The move underscores Marguerite's confidence in SWAN's management team, which has been acknowledged for effective growth and customer base diversification in Slovakia amid increasing demand for data connectivity and global digitization trends, as noted by SWAN.

5G and Fiber Optics Expansion

Marguerite expressed, "This strategic investment is a further fulfilment of Marguerite's commitment to support the expansion of telecommunications companies using secure and sustainable technologies such as 5G and fiber optics. We are looking forward to further closer cooperation with the management of SWAN and to the fact that, together with Marguerite's many years of experience in the digital sector, we will not only achieve joint corporate success, but also contribute to further technological progress in the region."

Also Read: O2 Slovakia 5G Network Reaches 69.3 Percent Population Coverage

"The entry of a new investor brings new energy to the life of the entire company. It also means a great opportunity for its further development, not only in the field of technologies such as 5G or optical networks, but also in the next wave of consolidation of the telecommunications market. SWAN has come a long way and contributed significantly to this consolidation by acquiring more than 20 entities over the past two decades. Thanks to the new partnership, we will be able to continue with the established strategy," added SWAN.

Pending Approval

The company highlighted that approval for the transaction from the Slovak Antimonopoly Office is pending.