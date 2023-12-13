Netflix’s 5 Must-Watch TV Shows Based on Books



OTT platform Netflix is renowned for creating content that viewers can't stop watching. Movie fans and critics alike love indulging in a wide variety of films and web series in every genre, from romance to horror. However, did you realise that many of the platform's well-known web shows are inspired by literature? We acknowledge that while some people prefer to watch their books on screen, not everyone enjoys reading novels or a series.

We've compiled a list of five Netflix programs that are so compelling to watch that you should definitely give them a try.

All The Light We Cannot See

The Pulitzer Prize-winning 2014 novel "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr served as inspiration for the identically titled television series, which debuted in 2023. Its central theme is the meeting of a young French girl and a German soldier during World War II. The events are presented in chronological order from the viewpoints of Werner Pfennig (played by Louis Hofman) and Marie-Laure LeBlanc (portrayed by Aria Mia Loberti). Hugh Laurie, Andrea Deck, Mark Ruffalo, and others also star in the adaptation.

Bridgerton

"Bridgerton," a series of love novels by Julia Quinn, follows individuals who are members of London's royal society and the surrounding areas. Royalties attempt to find their better halves in the three segments of the series that are now available online. This show is a must-watch if you want romance mixed with upscale drama. We would highly advise against watching around young children or elderly people, as certain situations may contain mature content.

Orange Is The New Black

The Netflix original series "Orange Is The New Black" is based on Piper Kerman's book of the same name. The American drama series centers on a group of women navigating their lives while incarcerated. The prisoners are seen overcoming fresh obstacles daily. The ensemble, which includes Taylor Schilling, Danielle Brooks, Uzo Aduba, Kate Mulgrew, and Laura Prepon, among others, makes it worth binge-watching in addition to the plot.

The Haunting Of Hill House

"The Haunting of Hill House" is an excellent choice if you want to spend a cold weekend curled up beneath the covers with a horror film. A gothic horror novel by Shirley Jackson with the same title was released in 1959, receiving a nomination for a National Book Award. The compelling plot served as inspiration for two movie adaptations. The story revolves around a family residing in a haunted house and stars Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti, Carla Gugino, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Elizabeth Reaser, and other actors. In an attempt to piece together a childhood memory of living in that house and solve a paranormal mystery, the siblings endeavor to find the truth.

The Witcher

Andrzej Sapkowski's six fantasy novels were highly renowned in Polish and other Eastern and Central European nations. These novels and short stories have been adapted into video games as well as television shows, with more than 50 million copies of the games sold by May 2020. 'The Witcher,' starring Henry Cavill, is now on Netflix. Cavill, well-known not only for this role but also for playing Superman, portrays a supernaturally gifted beast hunter.