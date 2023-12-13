Must-Watch Korean Melodramas To Add To Your Watchlist



Korean melodramas, often known as K-dramas, have gained popularity worldwide due to their unique blend of emotions, romance, drama, introverted moods, and sensitive themes. They feature emotionally driven plots, and K-dramas frequently incorporate music into their storytelling. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just getting into the genre, here are some must-see Korean melodramas worth watching available on various OTT platforms:

A Piece of Your Mind

The main characters in 'A Piece of Your Mind' are Jung Hae-in and Chae Soo-bin. Han Seo-woo (Chae Soo-bin) and Moon Ha-won (Jung Hae-in) are brought together accidentally by Ha-won's former love, Kim Ji-soo (Park Joo-hyun), in the story. They eventually fall in love after finding solace and tranquility in each other. Moon Ha-won, an AI programmer, founded AH Company, and Han Seo-woo is a music recording engineer. As the two start their connection, they help each other become a better version of themselves. Watch it on MX Player, Rakuten Viki.

Call It Love

The lead actors in 'Call It Love' are Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-kwang. It's a romantic melodrama about a woman whose life is turned upside down after discovering her father's adulterous affair and falling in love with the son of his mistress. This Korean drama features stunning cinematography, a tale that focuses on family dynamics, and an unconventional love story. You can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

When the Weather Is Fine

Another popular Korean melodrama is 'When the Weather Is Fine,' starring Park Min-young and Seo Kang-joon. Hae-won is a sweet girl who interacts with others through music, but unfortunate incidents have left her scarred with trust issues. She flees Seoul in search of solace, only to realize that she is drawn to Bookhyun Village. Here, fate brings her together with Eun Seob. When Eun Seob, the owner of Goodnight Bookstore, meets Hae-won, his everyday routine is disrupted, launching him on a riveting voyage of rediscovery and emotional connection. Watch it on Netflix, Rakuten Viki.

Summer Strike

The primary cast of "Summer Strike" includes Im Si-wan and Kim Seol-hyun. The Korean webtoon "Summer Strike" (Top Korean Dramas That Brought Webtoons to Life) with the same title was written by Joo Young-hyun. The narrative revolves around the lives of people who move to a foreign country to enjoy a life of leisure and leave behind their busy city lives, only to start discovering who they are. Seeing what transpires when the two main characters meet will be intriguing to observe. Will the inaction period in this little town aid in the resolution of their issues? You can watch it on Netflix, Rakuten Viki.

Immerse yourself in the world of Korean melodramas with these captivating stories that blend emotions, romance, drama, and introspective themes. Whether you're a fan of heartwarming tales or unconventional love stories, these dramas offer a diverse range of experiences that have contributed to the global appeal of Korean entertainment.