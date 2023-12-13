Jio Data Add on Plans Start at Rs 15, Take a Look

Reliance Jio has seven data add-on plans for customers that start at Rs 15. These are old plans and are meant to give a data boost to the existing prepaid plan. Note that without an active base prepaid plan which comes with service validity, these data add-on vouchers from Jio won't work. The plans range from Rs 15 to Rs 222. All of these plans have the same validity as the existing active plan of the customer. These plans cost Rs 15, Rs 19, Rs 25, Rs 29, Rs 61, Rs 121, and Rs 222. Let's look at the benefits all of these plans offer to the customers.

Reliance Jio Data Add-On Vouchers - All 7 Plans Listed and Explained

The base plan comes for Rs 15 and offers 1GB of data. The validity of the plan as mentioned is the same as the existing active plan. There's no other benefit bundled with the Rs 15 plan. You only get data.

Then there's the Rs 19 plan. With the Rs 19 Jio plan, users get 1.5GB of data, and its validity is also the same as the user's existing active plan. Note that once the existing active plan expires, this data voucher will expire along with it. In case there's any unused data, then you won't be able to use it any further.

The Rs 25 and Rs 29 plans come with 2GB and 2.5GB of data, respectively. If you want more data, then you can go for plans that cost Rs 61, Rs 121, and Rs 222. With the Rs 61 plan from Jio, you will get 6GB of data. With the Rs 121 and Rs 222 plans, you will get 12GB and 50GB of data.

Not many would require these data vouchers today as Jio is already offering truly unlimited 5G experience to the customers with all of its prepaid plans that cost Rs 239 or more.