Jio’s Most Affordable Netflix Plan

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom company, earlier this year brought two Netflix bundled prepaid plans. However, you can also get Netflix with Jio's postpaid mobile as well as JioFiber (fixed-broadband) service. Today, we will talk about the most affordable Netflix bundled plan from Jio. It is not a prepaid mobile or a JioFiber plan, but a postpaid plan. In hindsight, the prepaid mobile plan is cheaper because the validity is for a longer period. But when you look at the lump sum amount that is spent by the customer, then it is the postpaid mobile plan. Also, the Netflix subscription bundled with the cheapest prepaid plan and the cheapest postpaid plan is different. Just to keep things clear for you, we will explain both the prepaid and the postpaid plans here. But we will start with the postpaid plan.









Read More - JioPhone Prima all 4G Prepaid Plans Listed and Explained

Jio Rs 699 Netflix Postpaid Plan

The Rs 699 postpaid plan from Jio is the most affordable Netflix plan you can get from the telco. The total amount of data that you get with this plan is 100GB. Users also get up to 3 family SIMs. Each of the family SIMs will get 5GB of data per month. For each additional SIM, an amount of Rs 99 per month will be charged. Users also get truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

The additional benefits of the plan are Netflix (Basic), Amazon Prime, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. The plan also comes with the truly unlimited 5G data offer.

Read More - Jio’s Only No Daily Limit Prepaid Plan

Jio Rs 1099 Netflix Prepaid Plan

The Rs 1099 Netflix prepaid plan comes with 84 days of service validity, 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits of the plan are Netflix (Mobile), JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. The truly unlimited 5G data offer is applicable on this plan as well. After the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps.